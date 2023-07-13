Home Cities Kochi

41 railway stations, including Guruvayur, to be upgraded

Consultancy contracts were awarded at a value of Rs 13.88 crores in 2022-23, and the scope of work includes the preparation of a Master plan envisaging the development of stations on a long-term basis

Published: 13th July 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Artist’s impression of the proposed new building for Guruvayur railway station. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Under the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), the two railway divisions in the state have been allocated Rs 303.54 crore out of the Rs 934 crore sanctioned for the Southern Railway.

Another good news for the state is that the Guruvayur Railway station too has been included in the scheme. A proposed design for the new station building, too, has been approved. The Thiruvananthapuram division got Rs 108 crore, while the Palakkad division was allocated Rs 195.54 crore under the ABS Scheme.

According to the Southern Railway spokesperson, 41 stations in the state will be getting upgraded with the introduction of new amenities.

“Amrit Bharat Station scheme aims to introduce new amenities for passengers as well as the upgradation of existing amenities. The following improvements are planned at the identified stations as part of Phase-I development under Amrit Bharat Scheme at the 90 railway stations in Southern Railway,” he said. 

Consultancy contracts were awarded at a value of Rs 13.88 crores in 2022-23, and the scope of work includes the preparation of a Master plan envisaging the development of stations on a long-term basis, in a phased manner, with a long-term vision.

Master plans have been prepared by the consultant and approved by the Railway administration for all 90 stations. Based on this Master plan, work to be done under Phase-I has been identified. Tenders for developmental works have been awarded for 35 stations, and the process for finalising tenders is in the final stages for the remaining stations. In this connection, Rs 934 crores have been sanctioned in 2023-24.

Facilities that will be installed at the railway stations are

  • Foot over bridges (12-metre-wide FOBs planned at 13 stations)
  • Escalators & lifts (2 escalators & 48 lifts sanctioned at various stations across SR)
  • Improvements to the circulating area
  • Two and four-wheeler  parking
  • Landscaping and horticulture
  • Integrated passenger information system
  • Signages
  • Improvements to platforms and platform shelters
  • SS benches, taps and washbasins
  • Better illumination and power supply arrangements
  • CCTV
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian RailwaysSouthern RailwayAmrit Bharat Station scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp