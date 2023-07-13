‘Holey’ mess; potholes or death traps?  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Potholes are nightmares for motorists. During the monsoon season, these potholes turn into death traps as the authorities fail to carry out patchwork and tarring of the roads on time. Not just potholes, but the unscientifically laid and poorly maintained interlocking-tile roads also pose major threats.

In a weekly series, we zoom in on vital roads in the city that have turned into a mess due to official neglect and sloth.

TNIE lensman T P Sooraj and reporter Aishwarya Prabhakaran take stock of the situation in Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, K P Vallon Road, Gandhi Nagar Road, and SRM Road Gandhi Nagar Road.

Being one of the busiest private bus routes, the Gandhi Nagar Road, which connects Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Regional Sports Centre Cochin (RSC), a fire station, the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s office, and the road leading to Ernakulam Junction railway station, has a poorly maintained road with potholes and uneven roads.

“For the past several months, the condition of this road has been like this,” sighs Sangeetha Ramachandran, who often takes the road to drop her son at the RSC. “The entire stretch is dilapidated and the authorities have not done anything, not even patchwork.”

In fact, there is a huge pothole on the road right by the hospital and RSC. “When it rains, it gets filled up. Motorists have no clue how deep it is,” adds Sangeetha.

Our calls to area councillor Bindu Sivan went unanswered. Tiled stretches of K P Vallon Road Travelling across the city, one can find several roads that have portions done with interlocking tiles. The K P Vallon Road in Kadavanthra is one such stretch. However, the tiled segment has subsided, prompting motorists to avoid the tiled portions. They, instead, tend to go the ‘wrong side’, deviating onto the tarred half.

“The road here is uneven. Hence, most motorists swerve dangerously to avoid the tiled part,” says an autorickshaw driver, requesting not to be named.

Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

Similarly, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, another major stretch of the city, has poor upkeep. A part of the stretch from where the tarred road ends and the tiled road begins has a huge pothole formed due to the dislocation of tiles.

Official apathy has forced frustrated residents of the area and local auto drivers to try jugaad measures – such as filling the hole with bricks – to prevent traffic snarls and mishaps. Officials of GCDA, which is responsible for the maintenance assure the pothole will fixed be at the earliest.

Funda behind the interlocking tiles

Explaining the logic behind the half-tile-half-bitumen roads, a chief engineer of the PWD says, “Tarring in areas where water gets accumulated is not a good option, instead, laying interlocks is best. However, the contractor must ensure that the concrete level is proper.

If not, there are chances of the blocks getting dislocated, leading to potholes. Also, the officials must carry out an inspection at least once every six months, and do the maintenance if required.”

KOCHI: Potholes are nightmares for motorists. During the monsoon season, these potholes turn into death traps as the authorities fail to carry out patchwork and tarring of the roads on time. Not just potholes, but the unscientifically laid and poorly maintained interlocking-tile roads also pose major threats. In a weekly series, we zoom in on vital roads in the city that have turned into a mess due to official neglect and sloth. TNIE lensman T P Sooraj and reporter Aishwarya Prabhakaran take stock of the situation in Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, K P Vallon Road, Gandhi Nagar Road, and SRM Road Gandhi Nagar Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Being one of the busiest private bus routes, the Gandhi Nagar Road, which connects Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Regional Sports Centre Cochin (RSC), a fire station, the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s office, and the road leading to Ernakulam Junction railway station, has a poorly maintained road with potholes and uneven roads. “For the past several months, the condition of this road has been like this,” sighs Sangeetha Ramachandran, who often takes the road to drop her son at the RSC. “The entire stretch is dilapidated and the authorities have not done anything, not even patchwork.” In fact, there is a huge pothole on the road right by the hospital and RSC. “When it rains, it gets filled up. Motorists have no clue how deep it is,” adds Sangeetha. Our calls to area councillor Bindu Sivan went unanswered. Tiled stretches of K P Vallon Road Travelling across the city, one can find several roads that have portions done with interlocking tiles. The K P Vallon Road in Kadavanthra is one such stretch. However, the tiled segment has subsided, prompting motorists to avoid the tiled portions. They, instead, tend to go the ‘wrong side’, deviating onto the tarred half. “The road here is uneven. Hence, most motorists swerve dangerously to avoid the tiled part,” says an autorickshaw driver, requesting not to be named. Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road Similarly, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, another major stretch of the city, has poor upkeep. A part of the stretch from where the tarred road ends and the tiled road begins has a huge pothole formed due to the dislocation of tiles. Official apathy has forced frustrated residents of the area and local auto drivers to try jugaad measures – such as filling the hole with bricks – to prevent traffic snarls and mishaps. Officials of GCDA, which is responsible for the maintenance assure the pothole will fixed be at the earliest. Funda behind the interlocking tiles Explaining the logic behind the half-tile-half-bitumen roads, a chief engineer of the PWD says, “Tarring in areas where water gets accumulated is not a good option, instead, laying interlocks is best. However, the contractor must ensure that the concrete level is proper. If not, there are chances of the blocks getting dislocated, leading to potholes. Also, the officials must carry out an inspection at least once every six months, and do the maintenance if required.”