Home Cities Kochi

Onam buzz arrives early with handloom expo

The delicate chikan embroidery from Uttar Pradesh and the intricate kashida needlework from Jammu and Kashmir showcase fine craftsmanship that appeals to people of all ages.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors look at handloom cotton and semi-silk creations at 'Cottonfab-2023.' (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is several weeks away, but the Kaloor International stadium premises has already come alive with the “Cottonfab-2023” exhibition keeping the festive season ahead. This expo showcases the craftsmanship of artisans and weavers from 22 states, offering a splendid collection of genuine handloom cotton and semi-silk creations.

With over 120 stalls, visitors can explore a diverse range of handloom textiles that epitomise comfort, fabric nuances, and intricate prints, all of which reflect India’s rich heritage. 

Among the highlights are the exquisite Sambhalpuri ikkat cotton, known for their vibrant patterns and contrasting temple borders. Chanderi mercerised cotton and silk fabrics charm visitors with their lightweight texture and floral motifs adorned with zari work. 

Kashi brocades and jamdani weaves add an aura of elegance, while the Gujrat Ajarak prints, dyed using natural rust iron and vegetable colours, offer a glimpse into the state’s vibrant textile traditions. The Rajputana fabrics from Rajasthan proudly exhibit the rich textile culture of the region.

For enthusiasts of prints and embroideries, there is an abundance of choices. The bandhej tie-dye technique and the vibrant Kutch embroidery of Gujarat, adorned with mirror work, capture attention with their kaleidoscope of colours. 

The delicate chikan embroidery from Uttar Pradesh and the intricate kashida needlework from Jammu and Kashmir showcase fine craftsmanship that appeals to people of all ages.

For those interested in enhancing their living spaces, the exhibition also offers handloom home decor, adding a touch of elegance and tradition to any interior. Cottonfab-2023 will conclude on July 31. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
handloomKaloor International StadiumCottonfab-2023
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp