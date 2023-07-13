Home Cities Kochi

Student ‘impact’ gets global praise

Sreehari Rajesh's short film 'Hutch' reveals the profound impact that the lockdown had on individuals, prompting them to reconsider their own sense of freedom as well.

'Hutch' by Sreehari Rajesh.

By Cherin Geevarghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreehari Rajesh, a student of mass communication and journalism at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, firmly believes films can be catalysts for societal change. His latest creation ‘Hutch’, poignant short film that intimately captures the lives of individuals confined to their homes during the pandemic – was born out of this belief. 

And he did make a mark. The brilliance of ‘Hutch’ propelled it to the quarterfinals of the prestigious 2023 Student World Impact Film Festival, which showcases the work of aspiring filmmakers from 120 countries annually. 

Sreehari Rajesh.

Festival director Mark Leschinsky lauds Sreehari & Co’s efforts as “outstanding” in a letter of appreciation.

“Hutch was highly appreciated and warmly received by our judges. It succeeded in stirring thoughtful dialogue among jury members, a testament to its profound impact,” he remarks. 

For Sreehari, the inspiration behind ‘Hutch’ sprouted from his experiences during the lockdown, when he was actively engaged in food distribution and other social activities. This immersive journey allowed him to witness the pervasive loneliness and depression experienced by people throughout the city, akin to animals and birds in cages. 

“The lockdown gave us a taste of that same feeling of being caged. Through the short film, I wanted to convey this message, which has resonated with many,” says Sreehari.

He contemplates the unique awareness that arose from the pandemic. “During the lockdown, we faced a time of mental depression. Doesn’t this make the lives of humans similar to those of caged animals as well?” Sreehari ponders. “I have always been against restricting animals. For, they are one with nature.”  

His introspective question reveals the profound impact that the lockdown had on individuals, prompting them to reconsider their own sense of freedom as well.

Sreehari has so far done about 10 short films, mostly dedicated to social issues. “Even if only a few individuals who watch these visuals, and draw inspiration from them, it can create a positive impact,” he says. 

