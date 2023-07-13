Home Cities Kochi

Students consume alcohol in hotel, attack staff who questioned them

The police said that the youngsters not only assaulted the staff but also poured mud and concrete on the food items that were kept at the hotel to serve the customers.

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of youngsters assaulted a hotel owner and two staff members when the latter questioned the consumption of alcohol inside the hotel at Kalamassery. The police said the frustrated youngsters not only assaulted the staff but also poured mud and concrete on the food items that were kept at the hotel to serve the customers.

In the incident, two hotel staff members, Prajeesh and Ameer, suffered injuries. They were admitted to Ernakulam Medical College. While the hotel owner, who suffered fractures on his hand, sought medical help from a private hospital in Kochi.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday at Thaal Kitchen Hotel near Marottichuvadu. “Four college students, including two girls, reached the hotel around 10 PM.

They took a corner seat in the hotel and ordered food. Meanwhile, they started drinking alcohol, which they carried along with them. When the staff noticed it, they objected. This ended up in a scuffle between them,” said the police officer with Thrikkakara, where the complaint has been filed.

Though the youngsters left the scene, nearly eight people, including the two, reached the hotel and started assaulting the staff and the owner.

“The gang intruded into the hotel and unleashed an attack against the staff. Even the monitor and the glass bottles were destroyed by the gang. Apart from this, they poured mud and concrete metal into the food pot, which was kept in the kitchen to serve the customer. We suffered a loss of `90,000. How can we run a business if the situation is like this?” said Ajeeb, hotel owner.

Meanwhile, the police, who booked a case under different sections of IPC 1860, arrested three persons in connection with the incident. The arrested are identified as Mohammed Ismail KP, 22; Ashique NP, 22; and Mohammed Salah, 21. All hail from Kozhikkode.

“Three of the gang members who attacked the hotel owner and the staff were taken into custody. As per the CCTV visuals collected from the hotel, we could identify the involvement of their friends in unleashing the attack. They, too, will be taken into custody,” said the police.

