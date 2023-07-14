HC intervenes to end flooding of KSRTC bus station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the district collector and a committee constituted by the court to visit the Ernakulam KSRTC depot and file practical recommendations to solve the flooding of the depot during rains.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the court cannot be oblivious to this because, it is in the public’s interest, especially when a comprehensive view regarding inundation and flooding in Kochi is now being addressed.

The court said that the district collector and the committee constituted by the court should visit the depot and file their recommendations which could finally lead to the rejuvenation and restoration of the depot to its glory so that ordinary people can use the bus station without prejudice.

Amici Curiae in the case submitted that though inundation in the city is much less than what was experienced in the past years, the KSRTC depot is, unfortunately, still flooded.

This is more so on account of the fact that the depot is located in a low-lying area, making it virtually impossible for the water to flow into the Vivekananda Canal.

There is an old pipe for draining water from the depot into the canal, but because it is laid so low, water from the canal flows into the depot, rather than the other way round.

The court also asked the district collector and the committee to evaluate the work on the Mullassery Canal not merely with respect to the ongoing works of the KWA but also with respect to its restoration in places where the water pipes have already been relocated and file a report in this regard.

