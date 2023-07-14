Home Cities Kochi

Say cheese, go chic click: Inside Picco Studio

Picco studio. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days of painted backgrounds, uninspiring props, and dull photo studio environments. Embracing the spirit of innovation, Picco, a cutting-edge studio occupying a sprawling 9,000sq.ft facility in Vyttila is revolutionising the studio experience by offering a space that exudes creative zing. 

Launched a few months ago, Picco Studio boasts an impressive lineup of six thematic zones, each carefully curated to cater to diverse artistic needs. Step into the ‘Playground’ area, and you are likely to go wow with its versatile walls, captivating backdrop and an extensive collection of props. It’s an artist’s playground.

Next, the ‘Self-O-Rama’ studio is a space with preset cameras and lighting with vivid backgrounds. One can try different poses, and click themselves using a selfie trigger. Prepare to be awe-struck by the Picco Motel, which has 20 exquisitely designed rooms, each adorned with unique themes and installations. Here, photography intertwines with storytelling.

For food photography and videography enthusiasts, the ‘Pantry’ is an absolute delight. Tailored to cater to culinary artistry, this space is equipped with all the essentials needed to capture the essence and beauty of gastronomic creations. “An essential aspect of our studio is the jam room, which serves as a state-of-the-art podcasting studio,” says Picco founder and managing director Swahel George.

“Going beyond audio, we offer top-notch video podcasting facilities, ensuring that creators can truly express themselves.”Complete with a sound-proof environment, advanced microphones, recording equipment, and a comfortable seating area for sit-down interviews, the jam room is ideal for engaging in conversations and monologues.

Swahel guides us to the ‘Social Space’ studio, which has been designed for lively photoshoots and product launches.  “Currently, we rent out these spaces to Instagrammers and content creators at a cost of Rs 2,500 per hour,” he says. “In August, we will open up to the public as well, with lower fees of Rs 500 to Rs 750.”

