State aims to eradicate rabies in three years: Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government intends to eradicate rabies from society in three years and has initiated various projects in this regard, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani has said.

“The state government has asked the Union government to make necessary changes in the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules to avoid hurdles in the implementation. Vaccination will be ensured for all stray dogs during the period. The government has also entered into an agreement with a Goa-based agency to speed up the preventive measures,” said the minister while inaugurating the ABC centre in Mulanthuruthy on Thursday.

Most of the rabies deaths were reported in those who hadn’t taken the vaccine. Therefore, the minister urged everyone to take the vaccination. “The state government has identified 25 locations to start more ABC centres. Of these, the construction work of 15 is in the final stage. As many as 170 hotspots have also been identified across the state so far,” she said.

The ABC project was implemented in the state under the leadership of Kudumbashree. However, the suspension of the centres following a court order created a crisis in the state. She said that vaccination and license will be made mandatory for domestic dogs in the state.

