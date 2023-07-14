Three savage murders in a week has city shaken

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the gap of a week, the city has witnessed three brutal murders. Achamma Abraham, 80, was murdered in her flat in Maradu by her 49-year-old son over suspicion that she was gossiping about him to neighbours. In the latest incident, a West Bengal native was strangled to death by his friend following a verbal duel at their rented residence on SRM Road on Wednesday.

The string of gruesome incidents, however, was set off when Robin C M, 71, a native of St John Pattom in Fort Kochi surrendered at Ernakulam Central police station after murdering Sabu from Shanghumugham, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, Sabu was a mendicant who had made a metro pillar near the Ernakulam South metro station his home. Robin, a roadside cobbler, used to sleep nearby and seek alms occasionally. The two first got into a fight on the night of July 5.

In his account to cops, Robin said that he was begging beside one of the pillars near Ernakulam South metro station around 7.30 PM when Sabu arrived at the spot with a woman from Tamil Nadu. They sat near Robin and began chatting with each other. However, Sabu became furious when he caught Robin throwing furtive glances. He questioned and slapped Robin, who left soon after.

According to Robin, he was having tea at a shop near Jos Junction, on MG Road, the next morning when Sabu approached him and started an argument over the previous day’s incident.

Robin then pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Sabu thrice. He then fled the scene. After arriving near Maharaja’s College metro station, he wiped the blood off the knife using a paper that was lying around before proceeding to the police station to surrender.

Slack policing to blame?

The incidents kicked off allegations that slack night policing is leading to a rise in crimes. However, cops are trying to paint a different picture: Citing that these murders occurred due to sudden provocation, personal rivalry and family issues. Moreover, they add that all the accused have been arrested.

Officers said two of the incidents happened in houses where the accused and the victim stayed. Moreover, Vinod, who was arrested for murdering his mother, suffered from depression and was under medication for the last seven years. He used to get agitated over trivial matters.

In the SRM Road incident, the two West Bengal natives quarrelled after consuming liquor at their residence at Chandrika Lane. The incident came to light when neighbours alerted police after hearing a loud noise from the room.

When the accused refused to open the door, the police broke into the room and arrested Jakir Hussain Ali, 35, from Birhum. The deceased, Sekh Ashadul, 35, was also a native of Birhum.

DCP S Sasiharan said that only three murders have been reported in the city over the past seven months.

“This is the result of police activity. Officers have limitations in matters happening inside a house. Routine patrolling and activities under Operation Nireekshanam, surveillance with the help of residents associations, are progressing effectively,” he said.

There were assertions that there was a delay on the part of the police in rescuing the elderly woman even after neighbours tipped them about the commotion at the flat hours ago. “The police took all efforts to break into the flat and there was no delay. However, we have ordered an inquiry in the wake of allegations,” the DCP added.

