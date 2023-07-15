Church decries action against Eugene Perera

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church on Friday strongly condemned the action against Fr Eugene Perera. The Church condemned the action of branding Fr Perera and other activists who had been working for the uplift and rights of the fishing community as rioters.

Bishop Thomas Tharayil, convenor, of the Syro Malabar Public Affairs Commission, said the action of registering cases against those who spoke for the fishing community living in the coastal areas of the state who have been victims of not only sea attacks but also deaths in accidents on high seas is deplorable. “These cases show the efforts being made by some officials to muzzle the voices that speak for the rights of the downtrodden,” he said.

While joining in the grief of the families of the fishermen who lost their lives in the accident at Muthalapozhi, the bishop urged the state government to ensure the implementation of permanent measures to address the dangerous situation at Muthalapozhi.

“Instead of alleviating the plight of the fishermen, certain officials are trying to silence those who raise voices for them. Malicious allegations have been levelled against the Latin Church, which stands by the fishermen and does everything possible for their welfare. This is highly objectionable,” said the bishop.

“The government has the responsibility to find a solution to the problems at Muthalapozhi which has led to the loss of many lives and caused damage worth crores of rupees. The people’s representatives need to make honest interventions and understand the sentiments of those who are sincerely intervening on behalf of the people,” he added.

The bishop requested the state government to withdraw the cases. “There needs to be an end to the continuous denial of justice to the fishermen,” he added.

