Crimes involving youth on the rise in the city

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unhealthy trend, several instances of youth taking the law into their own hands have city police worried. On Tuesday night, a group of youngsters assaulted a restaurant owner and his two employees when they questioned the consumption of alcohol inside their eatery in Kalamassery. They not only assaulted the staff but also poured mud and concrete on food items.

Four college students, including two women, reached Thaal Kitchen Hotel, near Marottichuvadu, around 10 PM. They took up corner seats in the restaurant and ordered food. Meanwhile, they started drinking alcohol that they had with them.

When the staff objected, the group picked up an argument. After they left, nearly eight persons reached the hotel and assaulted the staff and the owner. According to police, those who unleashed the attack will be identified from CCTV footage at the hotel.

In another incident on Tuesday, 23-year-old Muhammad Raiz Bin Majeed, of Kunnukara, assaulted a sub-inspector on traffic duty and threatened to kill him. While conducting an inspection at Aryas Junction, Kalamassery, a team of police officers under sub-inspector Anish Kumar of Ernakulam Traffic East police station, tried to flag down an overloaded lorry that was heading to Edappally.

However, the vehicle sped away without stopping. Anish managed to chase down the lorry, intercepting it at TVS Junction. But the driver refused to cooperate with the SI, who asked him to proceed to check the weight of the vehicle.

Subsequently, the driver contacted Muhammad, a relative. On arriving at the spot, he turned violent without provocation, assaulted the officer and threatened to kill him. The officer sustained injuries to the shoulder when the accused slammed shut the door of the lorry.

Another unfortunate instance, on July 1 — National Doctors’ Day — involved the attack on a medical professional at Ernakulam general hospital. The accused, identified as Josneil Cyrus, 25, and Robin Roshan, 25, of Mattancherry, are said to have arrived at the hospital to visit a relative in in-patient care.

The duo allegedly attacked Dr Harish Mohammed who questioned them for misbehaving with a woman colleague who was on duty. Their arrest was recorded under sections of the Hospital Protection Act.

Police said they have noticed the increased involvement of youth, especially those in the 18-25 age group, in cases related to drugs and assaults in the city.

However, interventions in locations where youths gather at night are portrayed as moral policing and excessive. “Police are attempting to avert untoward incidents through effective interventions. However, we run the risk of these being portrayed as police atrocities. That’s a major hurdle,” said a top officer.

Kochi City DCP S Sasidharan said that along with effective policing, a responsible society is also required to curb crimes. “Members of the public also have the responsibility to maintain law and order,” he told TNIE.

