Durand Cup reception on board INS Vikrant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi witnessed a historical moment on Friday as the trophy tour of the Durand Cup, India’s oldest football tournament, got a ceremonial reception on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The trophies were unveiled by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Susheel Menon in the presence of football legend I M Vijayan.

Vijayan thanked the organisers for their unwavering commitment towards maintaining the legacy of the Durand Cup. The trophies were flagged off for a city tour across various locations in Kochi for public display. Kochi is the ninth stop in the 15-city trophy tour, which commenced on June 30 from New Delhi.

KOCHI: Kochi witnessed a historical moment on Friday as the trophy tour of the Durand Cup, India’s oldest football tournament, got a ceremonial reception on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The trophies were unveiled by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Susheel Menon in the presence of football legend I M Vijayan. Vijayan thanked the organisers for their unwavering commitment towards maintaining the legacy of the Durand Cup. The trophies were flagged off for a city tour across various locations in Kochi for public display. Kochi is the ninth stop in the 15-city trophy tour, which commenced on June 30 from New Delhi.