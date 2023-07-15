Home Cities Kochi

Durand Cup reception on board INS Vikrant

The trophies were unveiled by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Susheel Menon in the presence of football legend I M Vijayan.  

Published: 15th July 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian footballer I M Vijayan and Rear Admiral Susheel Menon after unveiling the Durand Cup trophies on board INS Vikrant on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Former Indian footballer I M Vijayan and Rear Admiral Susheel Menon after unveiling the Durand Cup trophies on board INS Vikrant on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi witnessed a historical moment on Friday as the trophy tour of the Durand Cup, India’s oldest football tournament, got a ceremonial reception on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The trophies were unveiled by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Susheel Menon in the presence of football legend I M Vijayan.  

Vijayan thanked the organisers for their unwavering commitment towards maintaining the legacy of the Durand Cup. The trophies were flagged off for a city tour across various locations in Kochi for public display. Kochi is the ninth stop in the 15-city trophy tour, which commenced on June 30 from New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp