Nutty sisters and green dollops  

A luxury nut butter freshly churned from roasted ground pistachios, it’s great as a spread, filling, topping, or just an additional kick of flavouring.

Nutcracker Peanut Butter. (Photo | Express)

By Akshita Thomas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  This one is for nut butter lovers. And those who seek to add some ‘variety’ to their usual morning fare. Now pistachio has joined the league of peanuts and almonds.

This fresh concept comes from Megna and Anov Santosh, the sister duo who run the Nutcracker Peanut Butter brand based in Kochi. A luxury nut butter freshly churned from roasted ground pistachios, it’s great as a spread, filling, topping, or just an additional kick of flavouring.

Currently available at Pandhal cake shop, Fort Kochi’s David Hall, Pandhal Café & Deli, Swiggy mini stores, and via Instagram, their new pistachio butter comes with a lovely green hue, and slightly sweet, undeniably nutty taste. 

“We wanted breakfast to feel like a moment of opulence for our clients’ taste buds right at the comfort of their homes,” says Megna, on how the brand was born. “We worked towards this little idea of ours, to offer Kochities the iconic 1960s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ moment.

Our nut butters are delivered in charming breakfast baskets at their doorstep along with our unique selection of bread that pairs perfectly with our nut butters. All you have to do is fix yourself a cup of coffee.”

Anov adds that the brand is not into commercial production. “Every bottle that we make is handcrafted to suit each person’s preference regarding the ingredients,” she says. “The feedback we’ve received for the pistachio butter has been great, not only for its unique taste but also for its tantalising aroma.”

Health Benefits

  • Pistachio butter is a rich source of healthy fats, plant-based protein, fibre, and antioxidants
  • It’s also high in potassium, which helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels
  • It’s a great alternative to the higher calorie per serving of other nut butters and even for people with peanut allergies
  • Balanced flavour with a natural sweetness
  • Pep up breakfast with a dollop of pistachio butter
  •  There are a lot of interesting and scrumptious ways to pair pistachio butter with your meals. It can be used both for a savoury and a sweet dish
  • Pistachio butter goes excellent as a salad dressing
  • A great dip for your crudité and charcuterie board
  • Pistachio butter is a healthy add-on to any breakfast smoothie bowls
  • Filling for cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, and Swiss rolls, as is with a humble toast
  • Top it on your waffles or pancakes instead of maple syrup
