Warmth and wellness; some quick recipes to try during the gloomy season

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: During the monsoon season, it is common to have hot and crispy snacks while sipping on a comforting cup of one’s brew. However, this season poses certain health challenges that cannot be ignored. Rainy days are often accompanied by illnesses and can leave one feeling under the weather.

To counter these effects, experts and nutritionists emphasise the importance of following a monsoon diet that boosts immunity and promotes overall well-being. “The Malayalam month of Karkidakam calls for rejuvenation, and nature provides us with remedies for health restoration,” says Vijayalekshmi Sarang, a 66-year-old former school teacher, who is known for sharing native knowledge and recipes through her Instagram page titled ‘Dakshina’.

“This is the time when many plants, including those with medicinal values, sprout from the earth. Thus, nature itself provides remedies for health restoration. That is why our grannies used to advise us to consume pathila thoran, which is made of 10 edible leaves with medicinal and nutritional values apt for the season,” she says.

“Similarly, thaalu curry, and chammanthi made with various greens such as Indian sorrel leaves, curry leaves, coriander leaves, and pudina leaves mixed with salt can aid in repairing the body during this rainy season.” Vijayalekshmi shares some of the healthy diets her parents vouched for. “Horse gram is a superfood with many benefits, and it aids in keeping the body warm during the monsoon season,” she says.

“ Also, it is the time when we used to get many seasonal fruits such as jackfruit and mangoes, preserved dried or jam textures. Ela ada, chakka varatti, manga varatti, chukku unda, dried bananas etc. were sweet monsoon memories for me.”

Vijayalekshmi recalls the practices followed in her hometown, Ranni. “During my childhood, in monsoon time, we were given cashew nuts and honey as snacks. It was one of my favourites. We had cows then, and my mother would milk the cow and make us drink raw milk mixed with thumba poo and cumin powder. Those were the indigenous health tips our parents and grandparents used to follow for ensuring immunity during the rainy days,” she says.

Encouraging a vegetarian diet during the monsoon, Sarang adds, “The body will be prone to acidity, so consuming a vegetarian food is recommended.” Dr Lalitha Appukuttan, a leading nutritionist and expert in nephropathy, also emphasises the significance of maintaining a balanced diet during the monsoon. “Intake of good protein is equal to ensuring an immunity booster to the body. I suggest consuming one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil. Also, make coconut part of your everyday meal,” she says.

Lalitha shares a healthy drink recipe suitable for all age groups – except for those who have medical conditions such as diabetes and obesity. The recipe involves blending one ripened banana, 10 seedless dates, 15 cashew nuts, 5 soaked peeled almonds, one glass of coconut milk, and organic jaggery. This nutritious drink can be enjoyed as breakfast or a midday meal.

She stresses that including fruits like papaya, guava and leafy vegetables in the diet as salads would ensure an adequate intake of antioxidants. “Also, avoid deep-fried and junk food. Rather, prefer steamed and boiled food items.”

MADANTHA THORAN

Vijayalekshmi Sarang, a former school teacher and food enthusiast, Attappadi

Ingredients

Madantha (young leaves of Taro/ Colocasia esculenta) cleaned and knotted or sliced.

Kudam puli – 3

Green chillies or kanthari - 4-6

Grated coconut-- 1 cup

Shallots--6-8

Ginger --1″ piece

Turmeric powder--1/4 tsp

Fenugreek powder--1/4 tsp

A few coriander seeds

A few curry leaves

Coconut oil --2 tbsp

Salt to taste

If raw mangoes are available then add a few pieces of that for sourness instead of the kudam puli.

Method of preparation

Grind coconut, turmeric, coriander and chillies and form a coarse paste with some added water. Add the madantha, kudampuli, sliced shallots, sliced ginger, 1/4 tsp Fenugreek powder and ground coconut paste, to a wide pan and mix gently until combined. Bring this mixture together with a spatula and press down firmly. Keep the flame on low and cook covered until the madantha is soft. Do not stir in between. This will take anywhere between 15-20 minutes. When done, add

the coconut oil and curry leaves, mix gently, and keep covered

until ready to serve.

NJANDU RASAM

Mohammed Shaji, executive chef of Hotel South Park, Statue

Ingredients for 5 portions

Tomato 100 gm

Sambar dal 50 gm

Chilli powder 5 gm

Coriander powder 5 gm

Turmeric powder 3 gm

Shallot 15 gm

Garlic and ginger 20 gm

Kayam 3 gm

Crab 200 gm

Salt 10 gm

Lemon juice 30 m

For garnish

For garnish Curry leaves 10 gm

Coriander leaves 5 gm

Jeera 5 gm

Method of preparation

In a cooking pan, pour enough water and add the fresh crab pieces and set to boil in low heat for 20 minutes. Then saute shallots, garlic and ginger for 10 minutes till it turn golden brown. After that add fresh tomatoes, curry leaves and masala powders, and mix the mushy cooked sambar dal. Then add fresh crab stock and salt mix well and serve hot.

MUTTON LEG SOUP

Recipe by: Chef Arun Vijayan, culinary director, Hotel Palmyra, Kochi

Ingredients

Mutton legs-- 2

Garlic -- 8 cloves crushed

Onion--1 chopped

Ginger -1 (small piece)

Cumin seeds--1 tsp

Black pepper powder--2 tsp

Curry leaves--1/4 cup

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder--1/2 tsp

Gingelly oil--2 tsp

Method of preparation

Wash the mutton leg piece in warm water, drain and set aside. Then saute the mutton leg pieces and onions in gingelly oil and turmeric and transfer it into a pressure cooker. Grind the ginger, garlic, curry leaves, black pepper, and jeera and make it into a fine paste. Add this ground paste to the sauteed mutton leg pieces and add 1 litre of water. Once it starts boiling, add salt accordingly and cook it for about 15 whistles or till it's soft and cooked. Once the steam is released, let it come to a rolling boil for a couple of times. Serve soup hot with 1-2 pieces of goat leg in each serving. Garnish it with coriander and curry leaves.

TARO ROOT STEM MULAKUSHYAM

Recipe by: Home chef Priya Kolassery, Thiruvananthapuram

Ingredients

Taro root stems - 2 peeled and cleaned.

Tamarind water

Green chillies - 2 to 3

Garlic cloves - one or two

Turmeric powder - a teaspoon

Red chilli powder - a teaspoon

Method of preparation

In a bowl, add thinly sliced taro root stems and tamarind water. and then keep it aside. After an hour take the pieces and wash them well. In a mud pot put the taro stem pieces, green chillies, turmeric, red chilli, crushed garlic cloves, tamarind water and salt, stir well. Once it starts boiling, close the lid and cook in low flame for 15 minutes. Lastly, add a pinch of asafoetida powder and stir well. Serve hot with rice.

ULUVA KANJI

Ingredients for 5 portions

Broken brown rice 250 gm,

Uluva or Fenugreek 15 grm

Fresh coconut milk 1 cup

Salt 10 gm

Water 500 ml

Method of preparation

First, boil rice, and fenugreek in 500 ml water and add salt. Cook the rice well in low heat and when soften add the fresh coconut milk. Serve hot with any chammandhi.

