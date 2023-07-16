Corruption a virus eating into society: Justice Kauser

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Corruption is like a virus that is eating into the vitals of society, said Kerala High Court Judge Justice Kauser Edappagath. He was speaking after inaugurating the one-day seminar ‘Corruption: A crime against the nation’ organised by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kochi on Saturday.

According to the judge, corruption leads to the criminalisation of politics. Corruption is a virus that has been eating up society since ancient times. According to him, Arthashastra mentions 40 types of corruption. There were also instances of corruption during the Mughal and British eras.

As per the Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, India is ranked 85th among 180 countries. Transparency International report claims that government servants are involved in 90 per cent of corruption cases. Similarly, in 51 per cent of cases, a bribe is paid for the timely delivery of service.

He said that in corruption cases, investigation agencies often struggle to prove that the accused demanded and accepted bribes. He stressed on the relevance of electronic evidence to prove the demand and acceptance of the bribe. Investigation agencies should only rely on independent witnesses in corruption cases. Vigilance Director ADGP Manoj Abraham and IG Harshita Attaluri also spoke during the seminar.

