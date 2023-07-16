Home Cities Kochi

K V Thomas meets railway board member, seeks to expedite Ernakulam projects

The former Congress minister stated that Sunkar has promised to visit Kerala soon and work out a plan of action.

Published: 16th July 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 09:52 AM

Kerala government special representative K V Thomas in talks with Railway Board (infrastructure) member Roop Narayan Sunkar in Delhi. A K Vijayakumar (right). (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actively advocating for the timely completion of long-pending rail projects in Ernakulam, Prof K V Thomas, the special representative of the state government in Delhi, recently held a meeting with Roop Narayan Sunkar, Member (infrastructure), Railway Board.

The projects highlighted during the meeting include the Willingdon Island-Vathuruthy rail overbridge (ROB), Vaduthala ROB, the renovation of Harbour Terminus Station, and the conversion of Ernakulam Old Railway Station into a heritage site.  

Accompanied by A K Vijayakumar, responsible for liaison work on K-Rail, waterways, and other rail projects for Kerala in Delhi, Thomas met Sunkar at Rail Bhavan in Delhi. Expressing concern over the prolonged delays, Thomas urged Sunkar to expedite the projects.

The former Congress minister stated that Sunkar has promised to visit Kerala soon and work out a plan of action. Sunkar also plans to meet ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan to seek his expert opinion, according to a press release issued by Thomas.

The Harbour Terminus project has been pending for at least seven years, while the work on the Willingdon Island-Vathuruthy ROB is yet to commence.

P M Veeramani, president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the significance of the Atlantis ROB, which, once completed, will alleviate major traffic congestion near the Ernakulam South Rail Overbridge. While land acquisition on the MG Road side for the  Atlantis ROB project is complete, there are land acquisition challenges on the Panampilly Nagar side.

