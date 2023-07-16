LDF and IUML join hands to defeat UDF in Thrikkakara municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at Thrikkakara municipality on Saturday as the LDF, supported by the IUML, successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the vice-chairman. The motion, which alleged corruption charges against vice-chairperson A A Ibrahim Kutty, received the support of three League councillors, along with the three Congress rebels who had previously announced their support for the LDF.

Surprising both the LDF and the UDF (United Democratic Front), League members P M Yunus, Shimi Murali, Dinup, Congress dissidents, and independent members Omana Sabu and Varghese Plassery voted in favour of the LDF.

As a result, the LDF secured a majority of 23 councillors out of 43, leading to the removal of the vice chairperson. Although the 20 UDF councillors abstained from the election to nullify the no-confidence motion, the unexpected move by the League undermined their plan.

The council meeting, chaired by LSGD (Local Self Government Department) joint director K J Joy, saw intense debates regarding the no-confidence motion. The League councillors’ unprecedented decision came to light when Ibrahim Kutty refused to step down and relinquish the position, contrary to the post-election agreement within the party.

Though the League leadership gave an ultimatum to the vice chairperson to step down from the post on Friday itself to hand over the vice-chairman post for the next one and a half years to P M Yunus and the remaining one year to T G Dinup, he refused to follow the instruction, which forced the IUML district leadership to move against its own member.

“We never expected the League councillors to take such a decision. This will cause more problems in the UDF, as there are chances that Ibrahim Kutty and his supporter Sajeena Akbar will abstain from the coming elections. We are clueless about the political development in the municipality as anything can happen in the coming days,” said Ajitha Thankappan, the former chairperson who stepped down from the post the last week.

The dates for the election of the new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and the new chairman of the town planning standing committee will be announced by the LSGD joint director in due course.

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at Thrikkakara municipality on Saturday as the LDF, supported by the IUML, successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the vice-chairman. The motion, which alleged corruption charges against vice-chairperson A A Ibrahim Kutty, received the support of three League councillors, along with the three Congress rebels who had previously announced their support for the LDF. Surprising both the LDF and the UDF (United Democratic Front), League members P M Yunus, Shimi Murali, Dinup, Congress dissidents, and independent members Omana Sabu and Varghese Plassery voted in favour of the LDF. As a result, the LDF secured a majority of 23 councillors out of 43, leading to the removal of the vice chairperson. Although the 20 UDF councillors abstained from the election to nullify the no-confidence motion, the unexpected move by the League undermined their plan. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The council meeting, chaired by LSGD (Local Self Government Department) joint director K J Joy, saw intense debates regarding the no-confidence motion. The League councillors’ unprecedented decision came to light when Ibrahim Kutty refused to step down and relinquish the position, contrary to the post-election agreement within the party. Though the League leadership gave an ultimatum to the vice chairperson to step down from the post on Friday itself to hand over the vice-chairman post for the next one and a half years to P M Yunus and the remaining one year to T G Dinup, he refused to follow the instruction, which forced the IUML district leadership to move against its own member. “We never expected the League councillors to take such a decision. This will cause more problems in the UDF, as there are chances that Ibrahim Kutty and his supporter Sajeena Akbar will abstain from the coming elections. We are clueless about the political development in the municipality as anything can happen in the coming days,” said Ajitha Thankappan, the former chairperson who stepped down from the post the last week. The dates for the election of the new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and the new chairman of the town planning standing committee will be announced by the LSGD joint director in due course.