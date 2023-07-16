Home Cities Kochi

Monsoon summit of neurologists held in city

Kerala Association of Neurologists logo. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon Summit, International Update on Neurology, a conference organised by the Kerala Association of Neurologists (KAN), was held in Kochi. Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin,  director general of the medical service of the Indian Navy, inaugurated the three-day conference on Saturday. 

Supportive groups and the caregiving community have a significant role in the science and art of healing. Arti appreciated the palliative care system of the state.

“The palliative care in Kerala has evolved as a unique model in the country with a community-based approach. The services provided are free and holistic. It would be worth replicating in other places too,” she said. She also encouraged young neurologists to inculcate palliative care skills for the care of complex patients combining decision-making skills. 

The significance of basic neurological practices in helping common people was discussed at the event.

“Super-speciality and sub-speciality neurological practices are available only in a few urban areas. Basic neurological care needs to be implemented in other regions as well,” said Arti. She also said that the monsoon summit will be a platform to share good practices and learning to bridge the gap. 

