Woman stabbed to death by friend in Angamaly hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 41-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Saturday at a private hospital in Angamaly by a former college classmate. Liji, from Thuravoor, suffered the fatal attack inside MAGJ hospital, where her mother, Lily, is admitted. Angamaly police have taken Mahesh, 42, a native of Aluva, into custody.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 2.45 PM on the fourth floor of the hospital. “It was around 2 PM when the accused reached room number 437 of the hospital. Both were involved in a loud, heated argument, which culminated in Mahesh stabbing Liji with a kitchen knife he had with him. She suffered multiple stab wounds,” said an officer with Angamaly police station, where a case has been registered.

Although hospital staff rushed her to the intensive care unit (ICU), she succumbed to stab injuries to the stomach, neck and arms. Hospital security guards managed to overpower Mahesh, who tried to flee the scene and handed him over to police.

According to the police, the two were friends who had some personal issues. “Both were together in college but had not kept in touch. However, they reconnected after a long gap during a college reunion. And they kept the friendship alive. However, some issues cropped up, which forced Liji to block Mahesh’s number. Mahesh had arrived at the hospital to meet the victim,” said an officer, adding that the motive for the murder will become clear when they start questioning the accused.

It is learned that both have some mutual financial dealings. “We have some clues regarding their financial deals. But we will seek more details,” said police. Liji’s body will be handed over to family members after the autopsy.

