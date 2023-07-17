Home Cities Kochi

Head wound detected; death due to accident takes a murderous turn in Kerala

The police arrested two men—his roommate Aravindan, 59, of Thirumailoor, and his neighbour Nagamani, 42, of Thiruvalloor—in connection with the case on Saturday.

Published: 17th July 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:   A deep wound mark on the head of a deceased person detected during autopsy has given an accident death case a murderous turn. The death of Kannan, a 50-year-old Tamil Nadu native who is living at Elavoor junction near Angamaly, on Thursday is a case of a heinous murder, and not a death due to a fall, as thought earlier, according to the findings of the police surgeon.

The police arrested two men—his roommate Aravindan, 59, of Thirumailoor, and his neighbour Nagamani, 42, of Thiruvalloor—in connection with the case on Saturday. On Thursday, Kannan’s body was found inside his rented house near Elavoor junction. Though there were suspicions of death, the police couldn’t find any deep injuries on his body. Following this, police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a probe.

However, the doctor who conducted the autopsy found a deep fracture in the skull of the deceased, which would have been possible only if a person had forcefully hit the head on the wall or on the floor.
With this, district police chief Vivek Kumar intensified the investigation under the leadership of Inspector P Lalkumar.

“When we went to collect information, we started questioning the people who had established contact with the deceased. We got information that Nagamani and Kannan had a scuffle in front of a toddy shop in Angamaly. Aravindan, who is staying with him, also had some animosity towards the deceased as he refused to pay wages.

However, they refused to admit that they were with him at the time of the murder,” the police said. The police said they have found the shirts that were used to wipe off the blood from the floor where he was found dead. “Since the chances of them murdering the man were high, we conducted a detailed investigation.

We could also find the shirt of Kannan, which was concealed inside the rented home of Nagamani. We could also prove their involvement with the help of scientific evidence. When we interrogated them further, they confessed to the crime,” said Lalkumar. The officer said the duo attacked the victim following an argument. When the victim fell to the ground, they hit his head on the floor.

