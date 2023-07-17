Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation staff questions duo for dumping of waste, gets assaulted

 A sanitation worker employed by the Kochi Corporation was subjected to a physical assault when he confronted two individuals dumping waste into a  canal near Marottichuvadu. 

Published: 17th July 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage bin

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   A sanitation worker employed by the Kochi Corporation was subjected to a physical assault when he confronted two individuals dumping waste into a  canal near Marottichuvadu. 

The incident occurred on Saturday as 39-year-old Arun Balakrishnan, a member of the corporation’s health squad, questioned the duo and captured a photograph of their three-wheeler with the registration number KL 07 CF 5804. In response to Arun’s actions, the individuals attacked him. Arun stated that the assailants, who appeared to be intoxicated, assaulted him without any provocation and forcibly took his mobile phone.  

Subsequently, Arun lodged a complaint against the accused at the Elamakkara police station. The police have arrested Binoy, a  painting employee from  Kollam, in connection with the case. Circle Inspector Sanesh S R of the Elamakkara police station mentioned that efforts are underway to locate the auto-rickshaw driver involved.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi corporation Sanitation worker asssaulted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp