Kochi corporation staff questions duo for dumping of waste, gets assaulted

KOCHI: A sanitation worker employed by the Kochi Corporation was subjected to a physical assault when he confronted two individuals dumping waste into a canal near Marottichuvadu.

The incident occurred on Saturday as 39-year-old Arun Balakrishnan, a member of the corporation’s health squad, questioned the duo and captured a photograph of their three-wheeler with the registration number KL 07 CF 5804. In response to Arun’s actions, the individuals attacked him. Arun stated that the assailants, who appeared to be intoxicated, assaulted him without any provocation and forcibly took his mobile phone.

Subsequently, Arun lodged a complaint against the accused at the Elamakkara police station. The police have arrested Binoy, a painting employee from Kollam, in connection with the case. Circle Inspector Sanesh S R of the Elamakkara police station mentioned that efforts are underway to locate the auto-rickshaw driver involved.

