Murder at hospital: Possessiveness of accused led to crime, say Kerala police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The murder of a 41-year-old woman, Liji, of Thuravoor, inside a hospital at Angamaly on Saturday might have been triggered by possessiveness of her male friend Mahesh, 42, who is now in judicial custody, the police said.

According to the police, a class reunion, which was held in May, the first since that particular batch passed out from college some 20 years back, led to the rekindling of friendship between the two classmates.

“The accused and the victim were having a close friendship during their college time.

But it came to an end when Liji married another person some years ago. However, Mahesh always tried to keep their friendship alive through phone calls. Their friendship was renewed when they met at a college union in May. Since then, both have been in close contact,” said a police officer.

However, the victim decided to put an end to the relationship as some issues cropped up between them. The police said the victim developed a friendship with another person, which upset the accused.

“She threatened to block his number. Though he tried to contact her, she didn’t pick up his calls.

Following this, he reached the hospital and killed her using a kitchen knife,” said the police. The police also found that both had some financial dealings. “As per our findings, the victim owes Rs 50,000 to the accused. We need to investigate more to get a clear picture of their relationship,” police said.

KOCHI: The murder of a 41-year-old woman, Liji, of Thuravoor, inside a hospital at Angamaly on Saturday might have been triggered by possessiveness of her male friend Mahesh, 42, who is now in judicial custody, the police said. According to the police, a class reunion, which was held in May, the first since that particular batch passed out from college some 20 years back, led to the rekindling of friendship between the two classmates. “The accused and the victim were having a close friendship during their college time. But it came to an end when Liji married another person some years ago. However, Mahesh always tried to keep their friendship alive through phone calls. Their friendship was renewed when they met at a college union in May. Since then, both have been in close contact,” said a police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the victim decided to put an end to the relationship as some issues cropped up between them. The police said the victim developed a friendship with another person, which upset the accused. “She threatened to block his number. Though he tried to contact her, she didn’t pick up his calls. Following this, he reached the hospital and killed her using a kitchen knife,” said the police. The police also found that both had some financial dealings. “As per our findings, the victim owes Rs 50,000 to the accused. We need to investigate more to get a clear picture of their relationship,” police said.