Beautiful game, bountiful tales told by Sparhsanam Arts

Sreejith M R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Football, they say, is an emotion in Kerala. And it’s not just about the World Cup frenzy or ISL fervour. Mention Santhosh Trophy at any nook or cranny in the state, and one can see nostalgia unspool in a jiffy. Malayalis hold this national tournament close to their hearts.

This emotional bond is something that intrigued Stephen Antony Kallarackal, who is the Kerala head of a cargo company named Everfast Freight Forwarders at the Kochi international airport. It made him embark on a quest to immortalise icons of Kerala football for the younger generations through an engaging series titled ‘Keralavum Santhosh Trophyum’ on his YouTube channel named Sparhsanam Arts.

Stephen was never a football fanatic. “I had nothing to do with football before starting this series,” he says. “Once, while giving a motivational class, I asked the students about Victor Manjilla. None of them had heard about the yesteryear football star of Kerala. That’s when the idea of doing something to preserve and popularise the legacy of football in the state struck me.”

In January last year, Stephen started a journey to revisit the gems of Kerala’s football history. He set aside his weekends and holidays for his trips across Kerala. “So far, I have travelled over 20,000km crisscrossing the state for the interviews,” he smiles.

“Football has a storied past in Kerala. Yet, several great players, who have brought pride to our state on both national and international stages, remain unknown to our own people,” says Stephen. Through meticulous research and numerous conversations, Stephen has curated a list of legendary players. And his series transcends mere personal anecdotes; they depict the broader socio-cultural impact of football in Kerala.

Former players and coaches shed light on their humble beginnings, struggles, and the spirit that drove them forward. By documenting their stories, Stephen has immortalised their accomplishments and contributions to Kerala football, making these interviews a great resource for researchers, sports writers, and football buffs alike.

“Though I decided on the project, I initially had no clue how and where to start,” he recalls. “Then, I remembered my schoolmate Mankada Surendran – with whom I studied 48 years ago. He later went on to become a footballer.”

Stephen headed to Mankada in Malappuram. There he met his childhood friend and former footballer K Surendran, who had played for the national university team, Titanium FC, and KSEB. Thus began the series. A pivotal moment came when Stephen interviewed former Kerala goalie Itti Mathew, who was part of the 1973 Santhosh Trophy-winning team. “Itty Sir gave me a lot of leads and guidance,” he says.

So far, Stephen has interviewed about 150 football icons, including M M Jacob, U Sharafali, C V Pappachan, Shushant Mathew, T A Jaffer, and K P Williams. He also met Anita Sathyan, wife of the late V P Sathyan.

The interview sheds light on fascinating tales from the former Indian skipper’s time playing for the nation, state and Mohun Bagan, and the profound impact he had on the footballing community. “Despite the challenges of losing her husband, Anita found solace in establishing the Sathyan Football Academy with the support of numerous football enthusiasts,” Stephen notes.

Each interview held a unique significance, he adds. “The session with B Devanand, the star centre-back defender in the 1973 squad (who passed away last year), left a lasting impact as he was bedridden after losing his legs,” recalls Stephen.

“Interviewing Victor Manjilla was special, too. I saw him first in 1976 at Thrissur Thope Ground when I was a schoolboy. The tall, curly-haired national player, in journalistic parlance, was a flying goalkeeper. I had heard and read a lot about him in my youth. So, I was very excited about meeting him. He shared a lot of golden memories.”

Besides speaking to football veterans, Stephen also explores the pivotal role played by sports academies in shaping Kerala’s football ecosystem. From Palakkad Talents to V P Sathyan Football School, Kovalam F C (residential academy), and Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Girls’ Academy), he has engaged with aspiring players and their coaches, revealing the immense potential and promise football holds in Kerala.

“Our football will reach the world level only if we can make a 15- or 20-year-long plan,” adds Stephen. “We need to work hard at the grassroots level. I don’t think that governments or organisations alone can do anything about it. We need to raise enough money through mass contributions. I believe that this is how European football came to be what it is now.”

When asked about how he manages to balance work and passion, Stephen thanks his wife, Molly, for being a constant pillar of support, assisting him with shooting and editing. “All my trips were on Sundays and public holidays. I have not done anything else for the last 74 Sundays,” adds Stephen, who is also a Guinness record-holding whistling artist.

“That’s a problem with friends and relatives. Many people have looked at me and asked me if I was crazy. I reply that one cannot live in this world and achieve something without a little madness!”

