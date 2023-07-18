Congress MLAs booked for releasing KSU workers from police custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalady police booked Angamaly MLA Roji M John, Chalakudy MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph, and 13 Congress leaders who are to be identified for allegedly trespassing into the police station and forcibly releasing three KSU leaders who were lodged in the cell.

The FIR was lodged on Monday under various sections, including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty (IPC 353), criminal intimidation (IPC 506), and resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension (IPC 225B).

Congress leaders led by Roji released three KSU leaders who were taken into custody in connection with a students’ clash at Sree Sankara College on Sunday. The leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of Kalady police station on Sunday, alleging that police illegally took into custody a few leaders of the KSU’s college unit. The protest was later withdrawn following an assurance from Perumbavoor ASP that the KSU workers will be released on bail.

Meanwhile, Roji, in his Facebook post, said he will face the case legally and politically. KSU has been winning by a huge margin for the last three years in Sree Sankara College, where SFI had dominance for about 18 years. Unable to admit this, the SFI-DYFI goons relentlessly unleash violence inside and outside the campus, he alleged.

He said that during the student riots, the police only picked up KSU activists and slapped them with non-bailable charges. Kalady police, which has no courage to lodge even an FIR against a DYFI leader who openly challenged the police, saying, “20 cases are against me. If you have the courage to touch me, show it”, had put KSU leaders in lock-up after barging into their houses at midnight. The same police provided protection for several weeks to the SFI leader, who is facing charges of forging a document in the same institute.

“A student, magazine editor and KSU unit president and his friend, whose name was not even in the FIR filed, were taken into custody, handcuffed at midnight, and kept in a lock-up without even being given a glass of water,” Roji said.

A clash erupted between the students on Friday, and police took a student into custody. However, a section of students blocked the police from taking him to the police station, citing that he was not involved in the incident. However, police booked a few students slapping charges of obstruction of official duty.

Later, the police took five students into custody from their houses on Friday night. The police later released all the students. However, they took KSU unit president Rajeev and two others into custody on Saturday night.

