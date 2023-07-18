Home Cities Kochi

GCDA, KMRL join hands to beautify Kaloor-Kadavanthra road, footpaths

An artist’s view of the renovated stretches. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The beautification works of Kaloor-Kadavanthra, one of the major roads in Kochi City, have started. Kochi Metro Rail Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greater Cochin Development Authority, which owns this 3.2-kilometre stretch.

As per the agreement, GCDA will carry out the road renovation work while KMRL will renovate the footpath and the median. Kochi Metro has undertaken this project as part of its non-motorised transport initiatives.

“Under the leadership of KMRL, both Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, owned by Kochi Corporation, are being carried out,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

“Along with improving public transportation in the city, we are also improving footpaths in the city. KMRL is renovating the footpath from Manorama junction till Vyttila junction,” said the mayor, adding that new bus stops would also be set up.

The mayor also said that the corporation is keen on developing footpaths across the city and is relying on different agencies to fund the project.

