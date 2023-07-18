Organ donees celebrate birthday of benefactor who died two years ago

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nevis Sajan passed away in 2021 at the age of 25. But the Kalathipady, Kottayam, native continues to live through seven others who received his organs.

On Monday, on what would have been his 27th birthday, five of the beneficiaries arrived at Kochi’s Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, where his hands were transplanted, to celebrate the occasion with his parents and siblings.

Basavana Gowda, from Bellari, Karnataka, who received Nevis’ hands, cut the cake and shared it with his parents, Sajan Mathew and Sherin Annie. They decided to donate Nevis’ organs after he was declared brain dead on September 25, 2021, after contracting a disease.

Kannur native Premchand, who received the heart; Vinod, from Nilambur, who received the liver; Thrissur’s Benny, who received the kidney; Leelamma, who received his eyes; and Basavana, gathered to honour and thank Nevis’ family.

Two other beneficiaries could not attend the event. Nevis’ siblings Elvis and Vismaya also attended the event. “We have 10 children, and all of them call us every day,” said Sajan, with tears in his eyes. Nevis’ organs were donated through the government initiative Mithasanjeevani. Film actors Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George were also present on the occasion.

