Rash driving on city roads gives public and authorities the creeps

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rash and negligent driving have returned to plague city roads and prove a menace for the public and law enforcement. Stretches of Container Road and Panampilly Nagar Road are among the worst affected, posing a threat to other road users, pedestrians and even police officers on duty.

Four youths were arrested for allegedly attempting to endanger the lives of officers during a vehicle check on Saturday night. Akshay, Adith and Abhijith, all hailing from Edavanakkad, and Vipin Raj, of Nayarambalam, refused to stop their car during an inspection near Vallarpadam Bolgatty area. Officers and passersby had a narrow escape after the vehicle sped past. The car, which was headed to Bolgatty, also knocked down a two-wheeler. The youths also attempted to attack officers who intercepted them, but were overpowered.

Last month, two speeding high-end cars were involved in an accident on a busy road in Panampilly Nagar. One of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into the safety barrier of a culvert. The vehicle was gutted but its two passengers escaped unhurt. The incident, which took place on the afternoon of June 14, shocked authorities. The drivers of both cars were detained.

Cops say youngsters engaging in street racing is a major concern. Two-wheeler riders sometimes hold road stretches to ransom and efforts of police and MVD officers to contain them have proved futile.

“Racing and performing stunts are a very dangerous trend where a simple miscalculation can be devastating for riders, pedestrians and even other motorists. In recent years, there have been several cases in which reckless driving has ended in vehicles ramming into pillars of the Kochi Metro,” they said.

However, officers say the recent installation of AI-enabled cameras to pick up traffic violators has helped reduce cases of speeding. Youths are now trying to hoodwink authorities by taking to roads without cameras. In some cases, they are tipped off about inspections that help them to escape action.

According to police data, 6,479 accidents were reported in the district in 2022. This was significantly up from 4,866 a year earlier. MVD officials said they have intensified enforcement to rein in rash and negligent driving.

