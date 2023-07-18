Home Cities Kochi

Soulful solace at Aluva Manappuram

Since ancient times, it has been considered auspicious to conduct the rituals on the premises of the Sri Mahadeva Temple, about 22km from Kochi, on the banks of the Periyar. 

Published: 18th July 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offering Bali tharpan to their ancestors at Aluva manappuram. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Sreejith M R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vavu bali holds a significant place in the tapestry of Kerala’s cultural heritage. Every year, thousands throng the Aluva Manappuram to perform the ritual of bali or pitru tharpanam, offering their homage to departed souls. 

Since ancient times, it has been considered auspicious to conduct the rituals on the premises of the Sri Mahadeva Temple, about 22km from Kochi, on the banks of the Periyar. This year, too, devotees started descending on the riverbank in the wee hours. Many of them had stayed overnight on the temple premises. 

A temple committee member pointed out that this year, the new moon and Karkidakam’s first day fell on the same day. Notably, there was a spike in involvement of the younger generation, probably driven by a renewed interest in returning to the roots and conserving cultural heritage. 

“The participation of women and youth was much higher this year,” said the committee member. “We had set up 80 balitharas (platforms for rituals) on the manappuram (sand bank). Basic facilities, including food and water, were arranged on the temple premises.

Over 500 policemen and fire & rescue personnel were stationed to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of rituals. This time, too, we adhered to the green protocol and banned the usage of plastic on the temple premises.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BaliKarkidakam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp