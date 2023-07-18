Thanthonni Thuruth: A ‘wilful’, secluded island where canoes sustain life 

Chetana Jairaj By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Located just a stone’s throw away from Marine Drive, Thanthonni Thuruth is a serene islet that’s home to 64 families. Despite its proximity to the city, this 110-acre piece of land in the backwaters remains a world apart in terms of development.

One of the theories behind the name Thanthonni Thuruth is that the island had naturally emerged out of the blue one fine day. Hence, the ‘thuruth’, which means island, was called ‘thanthonni’, meaning wilful.

However, most of the islanders believe the name is an amalgamation of ‘thaan’, meaning individual, and ‘thoni’, which means canoe. Every household on the island owns a ‘thoni’, the lifeline connecting them to the outer world.

They say the island’s name, therefore, reflects the life of the islanders – each one on their own with their ‘thoni’. “Most of us who live here are fishermen,” Saritha Suresh, a resident of Thanthonni Thuruth. “A few people go to the city for small-time jobs. All essentials have to be brought from the city, as there are no shops or provisions here. Two small shops were opened here, but had to be closed down due to low profits and other reasons.”

Currently, government-run ferry services operate to and from the island. However, the residents prefer to steer their own canoes. “People in Thanthonni Thuruth have many grievances but have lost faith in the administration,” adds Saritha.

“We don’t even have a primary health centre, and have to depend on our canoes during emergencies.”

Another islander, Alli Kunjappan, 84, echoes similar frustration. “I got married at the age of 17 and moved to this island. There were only nine houses here at that time. Now, there are 64 houses. I have five children; all the deliveries were at home.

Earlier, we had to individually go to the shore and get drinking water. I have been rescued from the waters at least four times, after my boat capsized while fetching drinking water. I even lost a relative once in a boat tragedy.” The islanders say Thanthonni Thuruth finds solace in Sree Rudhiramala Bhagavathy temple on the island, where parts of the film ‘Pipein Chuvatille Pranayam’ were shot.

