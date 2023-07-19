Consumer court slaps fine of Rs 20,000 on Chennai firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ernakulam, has directed a Chennai-based online pet food and accessories distributor to pay around Rs 20,000 as compensation for failure to deliver a product on the promised time. The Consumer Court headed by D B Binu issued the order on the complaint filed by Harigovind, a resident of Palluruthy, seeking compensation from JJ Pet Zone.

The complainant made a purchase of two packets of 10kg Smart Heart Powerpack Puppy Dry food on December 22, 2021, online, and paid the total amount of Rs 5,517. The seller confirmed the payment and promised free delivery of the product within two days.

However, the product was not delivered and the money was not refunded even after a legal notice was sent on January 3, 2022.

The firm responded by blaming the delivery party and stating that a refund would be issued upon product return. Despite waiting for a considerable period, the complainant, a pet lover, did not receive the ordered product or the refund and had to buy alternative food for their puppy.

The complainant has filed a case claiming compensation for the deficiency in service provided by the firm as the service rendered was unsatisfactory and did not meet their expectations.

The consumer court observed that “Sellers have a responsibility to provide goods and services of acceptable quality and ensure delivery. Failure to fulfil these obligations may result in liability for damages or losses.”

The complainant had suffered a lot of inconveniences, mental agony, and financial loss due to the negligence of the distributor.

The court ordered to refund of the full payment of Rs 5,517 made by the complainant for the ordered product and pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 considering the mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards the proceedings cost.

