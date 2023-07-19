Home Cities Kochi

‘He decided on the spot’  

Chandy was steadfast in his commitment despite grumbles over the government taking over the Cochin cooperative medical college.

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. (Photo | Express)

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam today has a government medical college, thanks to Oommen Chandy’s initiative.

“The Cochin Cooperative Medical College was established in 1999 and was taken over by the government and brought under the Directorate of Medical Education in 2013,” recalls Dr Junaid Rahman, the then-medical director of Cooperative Medical College. 

“I received a call from the chief minister, informing me that I had been appointed as the special officer of the Ernakulam Medical College.”  Sanil, who is a volunteer with the Justice Krishna Iyer movement, recalls how Chandy’s “Yes” ensured Kochi got a premier medical college.

“The idea was proposed by the Justice Krishna Iyer movement. He decided on the spot; that was a remarkable quality he possessed.” 

Chandy was steadfast in his commitment despite grumbles over the government taking over the cooperative medical college. “Following the takeover, the hospital began offering free medical care to the public, and admission procedures became transparent,” says Sanil.

Chandy played a vital role in initiating work on the Cochin Cancer Research Centre as well. “We had informed him about the requirement for a cancer centre in Kochi. He initiated the project soon after we found a suitable area near the Medical College Hospital,” recalls Sanil. “He laid the foundation stone for the cancer centre in August 2014.”

Medical college Oommen Chandy

