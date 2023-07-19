Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a political landscape often marked by discord, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy stood out as a leader who prioritised development over politics.

Kochi Metro was Chandy’s dream project. “There was something different about him when it came to executing challenging projects,” says former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany. “The metro project was stagnant for over a decade. Chandy took over, got approval from the Centre, and brought in funding.”

Notably, seasoned technocrat E Sreedharan helmed the project following the request of Oommen Chandy. “Politics was never his prime motive. He prioritised development,” the ‘Metro Man’ recalls.

“In 2011, he visited my house in Delhi after taking charge as chief minister. At that time, I was planning to quit the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and relocate to Kerala. He requested me to assist with the metro rail project.”

Subsequently, Chandy wrote to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to assign DMRC and its principal advisor, Sreedharan, to implement the metro project, and allocate concessional finance for the same.

“When I came to Kochi, there was confusion regarding who would lead the project, as [bureaucrat] Tom Jose was made the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL),” says Sreedharan. “He resisted DMRC’s involvement. Later, several political parties got involved and hammered for DMRC to take over the project.”

Sreedharan adds the then-opposition party, too, opposed DMRC’s involvement. “The current minister of industries, P Rajeeve, had led a human chain protest. However, the government stood firm,” he recalls.

“Chandy remained undeterred in his determination to make the metro rail project a reality. He was cooperative and helpful. Whenever I had any trouble, either for funds or from unions that hampered work, he was just a call away and would immediately step in.”

The rapport extended beyond the metro rail project. “Chandy entrusted with me the groundwork of several other key projects, including the Pachalam railway overbridge, Edappally flyover, metro projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and the final location survey of the high-speed railway line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur,” says Sreedharan.

