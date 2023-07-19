Oommen Chandy made it easy    

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the realm of politics, certain leaders possess a rare quality that endears them to the masses – the reputation of being a ‘people’s leader’. Oommen Chandy, fondly known as Kunjoonju, was undoubtedly one of them.

Cutting his teeth in politics with the Kerala Students Union (KSU), Chandy quickly rose through the ranks with his sharp political acumen and popularity. He went on to become cabinet minister, and later chief minister twice, in 2004 and 2011.

Known as a pro-development leader, he left an indelible mark on Kochi’s landscape with some quick and decisive actions. Flyovers, Kochi Metro, Vallarpadam Transhipment Terminal, and the Smart City project are some of the projects in which he played a vital role.

“Kochi witnessed the initiation of flyovers during Chandy’s tenure as chief minister. Discussions on constructing Kundannur, Vytilla, Palarivattom, and Edapally flyovers happened during his term,” recalls Congress MP Benny Behanan, who was close to Chandy.

“He battled stiff opposition from various quarters to implement K Karunakaran’s vision – the Terminal 3 project – at the Kochi international airport. Even in the field of sports, Chandy’s influence was felt. He played a vital role in supporting the Kadavanthra Indoor stadium when it faced crippling debt and bankruptcy.”

Chandy’s involvement in the Kochi Metro project not only revolutionised public transportation but also led to the refurbishment of several roads in the city, adds Benny. “He allocated nearly Rs 50 crore for this purpose. Additionally, during his second tenure, his support initiated the Thammanam-Pullepady road project, securing funds from the corporation for its execution,” he recalls.

“Another project that had been delayed for years – the Kumbalangi-Ezhupunna bridge – finally opened to motorists under Chandy’s leadership.” Former GCDA chairman N Venugopal also emphasised Chandy’s focus on development in Kochi.

“The discussions on the setting up of the LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal project happened during Chandy’s term,” he recalls. “Chandy also sanctioned funds for developing the Justice Krishna Iyer Road and the KMRL walkway in Panampilly Nagar. He also initiated efforts to develop the Kaloor Market.”

Venugopal adds that Chandy had aspirational projects for Ernakulam, including the formation of a suburban railway system and the vision of transforming the region into a metro city by linking Thuravur, Kolencherry, and Angamaly. “Although these ambitious projects couldn’t be fully executed, they reflected his forward-thinking approach to urban planning,” he notes.

Congress MLA K Babu also underscores Chandy’s positive approach toward the city’s development. “As a result, most of the projects could be executed fast. Discussions on Kochi’s pride today, the Water Metro, were initiated during Chandy’s term,” he recalls. Former Mayor K J Sohan echoes similar sentiments. “Very few leaders have the grasping power to understand projects in a short time; Chandy was someone who executed projects in a fast-paced manner,” he says.

Sohan recounts an incident during a discussion on the Unesco World Heritage tag for Mattancherry and Fort Kochi. “When the Unesco representatives came down to Kochi and presented the idea, he stopped the meeting halfway, and quickly called the then IT and social welfare minister, tourism minister and finance secretary to join the discussion. He understood the scope of the project,” he says. “He later directed the financial secretary to include Rs 10 crore for the project in the next budget.”

