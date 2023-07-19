Second case against ex-staffer of former minister in KMRL job scam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South police have registered a second case against four persons, including the ex-staffer of former civil supplies minister P Thilothaman, for allegedly duping job seekers by offering them employment in the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

The police have moved the court seeking the custody of Elamkulam native Satheesh Chandran, 66, who served as Thilothaman’s assistant private secretary before being dismissed for malpractice in 2021, middlemen Maimood alias Salim, 50, of Nadapuram, and Biju, 48, of Perumanoor, Kochi. The fourth accused, Jibleesh of Kochi, who was the right-hand man of Satheesh, is absconding.

The trio was arrested on Friday for allegedly swindling Rs 11 lakh from a Malappuram native after offering him a job as an electrical manager in KMRL. The second case was registered against them for cheating a Mannarkad native after offering him a job as a civil engineer in KMRL in 2021.

“The accused persons swindled Rs 8.25 lakh from the second victim. They used fake documents of KMRL and impersonated officials for convincing the victim. We suspect they have trapped more people,” said Ernakulam South SHO Faisal M S.

Satheesh worked in the civil supplies department and was elevated to the post of assistant private secretary of Thilothaman during the previous LDF government’s term. However, Satheesh was removed from service following complaints of malpractice and corruption. It was found he had Rs 2 crore in his bank account, money the police suspect he made by cheating various job aspirants.

“Satheesh’s co-accused worked as his agents, looking for candidates who could be duped with the promise of employment in government institutions. Satheesh committed the crime even while he was in service. He cheated over 50 aspirants after offering them employment in the civil supplies department, government-aided colleges and KMRL,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, a search is on for Jibleesh. “He had introduced the Malappuram native to Satheesh. Arresting him is crucial,” said an official, adding that they expect to get the custody of the other three accused on Tuesday or Wednesday. “After their interrogation, we will get a clearer picture of the number of people they cheated,” said the official.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South police have registered a second case against four persons, including the ex-staffer of former civil supplies minister P Thilothaman, for allegedly duping job seekers by offering them employment in the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The police have moved the court seeking the custody of Elamkulam native Satheesh Chandran, 66, who served as Thilothaman’s assistant private secretary before being dismissed for malpractice in 2021, middlemen Maimood alias Salim, 50, of Nadapuram, and Biju, 48, of Perumanoor, Kochi. The fourth accused, Jibleesh of Kochi, who was the right-hand man of Satheesh, is absconding. The trio was arrested on Friday for allegedly swindling Rs 11 lakh from a Malappuram native after offering him a job as an electrical manager in KMRL. The second case was registered against them for cheating a Mannarkad native after offering him a job as a civil engineer in KMRL in 2021.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The accused persons swindled Rs 8.25 lakh from the second victim. They used fake documents of KMRL and impersonated officials for convincing the victim. We suspect they have trapped more people,” said Ernakulam South SHO Faisal M S. Satheesh worked in the civil supplies department and was elevated to the post of assistant private secretary of Thilothaman during the previous LDF government’s term. However, Satheesh was removed from service following complaints of malpractice and corruption. It was found he had Rs 2 crore in his bank account, money the police suspect he made by cheating various job aspirants. “Satheesh’s co-accused worked as his agents, looking for candidates who could be duped with the promise of employment in government institutions. Satheesh committed the crime even while he was in service. He cheated over 50 aspirants after offering them employment in the civil supplies department, government-aided colleges and KMRL,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, a search is on for Jibleesh. “He had introduced the Malappuram native to Satheesh. Arresting him is crucial,” said an official, adding that they expect to get the custody of the other three accused on Tuesday or Wednesday. “After their interrogation, we will get a clearer picture of the number of people they cheated,” said the official.