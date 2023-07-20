Home Cities Kochi

NIA busts terror network, arrests Thrissur native involved in heists

The investigation has found that the group was planning recruitment and terror strikes at key places in South India.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The NIA has busted a major terror network suspected to be associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and arrested a Thrissur native who carried out several heists for arranging funds for its operations in India. The arrested person is Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf aka Ashif, 36, of Kettungal, Venkidangu, Thrissur. 

Ashif, who was hiding at Doddampalayam village near Bhavanisagar in Erode, was taken into custody on Tuesday night. He was later brought to Kochi where his arrest was recorded. 

According to NIA sources, the group came under the radar of the national agency following an ATM heist in Thrissur last year. The probe revealed that money from the heist was used for strengthening ISIS activities in India. Apart from the ATM heist, Ashif was also involved in similar thefts that were committed for fund-raising purposes. NIA has got information about more persons associated with the group. Search for the other members of the group is being conducted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The investigation has found that the group was planning recruitment and terror strikes at key places in South India. After the ATM heist, Ashif was hiding in a village in Tamil Nadu and worked at a hotel there for the past nine months. Ashif’s friend who lived with him at Doddampalayam is in NIA custody and is being questioned at the agency.

