‘Shoot the Rain’ is back

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the World Cup Cricket yet to set in, Kochi is gearing up for a ‘sporty’ monsoon this year. As a part of promoting monsoon tourism, the 16th edition of ‘Shoot the Rain-The Monsoon Football Tournament’ will be held at Maharaja’s College Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The event is being organised by Tourism Professionals Club and supported by the tourism department.

'Shoot The Rain' has been a part of the monsoon tourism promotion for over 19 years. The first match will be kicked-off at 6.45 AM on Saturday. According to the organisers, the tournament has always been an excellent platform for business networking as professionals from various segments of the tourism industry come together.

During the event, artist Gireeshan Bhattathiripad will exhibit his creations and also do live painting. “The visitors can enjoy football, and monsoon showers, all the while getting information about new hotels and resorts. They can also enjoy lip-smacking delicacies from our food court,” said the organisers.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded the “Dominic Joseph Memorial Ever Rolling Trophy” along with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and runners-up will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The third prize will be Rs 20,000,” said the organisers.

This popular football tournament has become one of the most popular events in the tourism industry. “The tournament will have 27 teams representing major hotels, tour operators, and others,” said the organisers. Club president Sheik Ismail said the exhibition matches will see teams from Gujarat and some other states of India showcasing their football skills.

