All-India indoor cricket tournament begins at RSC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The all-India day and night cricket tournament organised by the youth wing of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce kicked off at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthara, on Thursday. Being hailed as the most extensive tennis ball cricket tournament in the state, the event was inaugurated by Regional Sports Centre Secretary, SAS Navas.

Over the course of four days, fifty teams from both within and outside Kerala are participating in this round-the-clock tournament. Additionally, two star-studded celebrity teams comprising film stars and technicians will also be part of this exciting competition.

The opening match witnessed Arrows UBC securing victory against Emigos MSD, while in the second match, Graft White Thalassery defeated Levi CC from Thiruvananthapuram. The first day witnessed 13 matches, and the second day will see 15 more matches. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are scheduled for Sunday.

