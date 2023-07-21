Home Cities Kochi

‘Chandy helped set up CBSE regional centre’

Oommen Chandy was a legend who was very particular about the needs of the education sector. I will always cherish his contributions to the CBSE sector. 

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy with Saranya, a Thalolam scheme beneficiary, after inaugurating the Hunger-free City project. (Photo | Express)

By Indira Rajan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Oommen Chandy was a legend who was very particular about the needs of the education sector. I will always cherish his contributions to the CBSE sector. Whenever we faced challenges, not only did he listen to us patiently, but he also intervened in a personal capacity to ensure the roadblocks were cleared.

One of his most important contributions to the sector was the setting up of a CBSE regional office in Kerala. Until then, the schools in the state had to go to the regional office in Chennai for everything related to the board. 

A regional office was necessary for the speedy resolution of issues. With immediate approvals and intervention from Chandy, we got a regional office in Thiruvananthapuram in 2013. We had approached Chandy regarding issues like property tax, school buses, a concession for CBSE students in KSRTC buses and leniency in load-shedding during board exams. He coordinated with the respective ministries to ensure that the CBSE, too, was provided with a fair atmosphere to function.

Chandy had a unique quality to collaborate with the departments, ministers, and the CBSE fraternity.

Once when the CBSE students were facing problems in getting admission to Class 11, he brought in the option of single-window admission to give parity. We saw the loving touch of the genuine educator during his first cabinet meeting. 

When the language policy was being rigidly imposed on Class 10 students, understanding that many of them were from outside the state, he made the policy child-centric. Every meeting with Chandy brought a new understanding of his humane nature, vibrant energy and passion for work. The writer is Chief Patron General Secy at National Council for CBSE Schools.

