In good health, high spirits

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital is regarded as one of the most prominent government hospitals in the state for several reasons, notably its multispeciality block and facility for minimally invasive surgery. Now, it’s all set for another milestone: a state-of-the-art cancer care unit.

Set up in the 1960s, the earlier cancer unit at the hospital was one of the first in the state. However, only 46 beds were available, along with the facilities for screening, diagnostics, chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

With the incidence of cancer surging, a new, larger block became imperative. “We have constructed a five-storey building which will have 104 beds, specialised ICUs, and separate male and female wards,” says hospital superintendent Dr Shahir Shah.

The new unit will feature an outpatient facility with two physicians, and about 200 patients are expected to be examined every day. There will be two junior doctors on duty as well. “Besides the treatment facilities, we will have a patient recreational area and counselling room to ensure holistic wellness,” says Dr Shahir.

“The building was built using Rs 25 crore from the Smart City Mission. With the new unit, we hope to bring all oncology-related services under one umbrella.” Currently, all work on the new block have been completed, and the hospital management is waiting for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s date for inauguration.

Expansion of dialysis unit

Meanwhile, a three-storey dialysis unit is getting ready near the main gate of the hospital. With 54 dialysis machines, couches, monitors, and other life-saving equipment, the facility will be one of India’s largest and is expected to conduct around 200 dialysis procedures every day.

“The project is primarily sponsored by the Hospital Development Society,” says Dr Shahir. “Also, we received funds from Inkel, Cochin Shipyard, Synthite, Rotary Club and Indian Oil. Hibi Eden, MP, also gave Rs 2 crore from his development fund.”

Kidney transplantation

In yet another ambitious endeavour, the hospital aims to become the first district-level one in Kerala to provide kidney transplantation services. “We are fully prepared with the team and facilities,” says Dr Shahir. “We are awaiting certification from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, and hope to commence the procedures by Onam.”

Children’s play area

To ensure child patients return home with pleasant memories, a play area near the paediatric department is being planned. “These children should get a chance to enjoy their time here. They should not feel that they are sick,” says Dr Shahir.

“We will construct a castle-model play area. Computer games, as well as seesaws and swings, will be arranged.” He adds that the Cochin Shipyard has allocated Rs 15 lakh for the project, and the tendering process has been initiated.

Coming up: Rs 80-crore project

According to MLA T J Vinod, the Ernakulam General Hospital is one of the best public sector hospitals in Kerala, considering its infrastructure and facilities. Now, he has a dream plan of taking it a notch higher with an eight-storey building and better parking facilities. “Some old structures can be demolished and a new structure can be built on the side facing Park Avenue,” he says.

“The project will cost Rs 80 crore. We are trying to get initial funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The rest can be arranged through CSR and other sources.” “A multispeciality wing is already functioning at the general hospital. Many patients from other districts, too, come here. An increasing number of people depend on this hospital,” he notes.

Dr Junaid Rahman, former superintendent and one of the pioneers in the hospital’s developmental activities, echoes similar views. “The Ernakulam General Hospital has been a blessing for the common people. Earlier, people in the district had to depend on Kottayam Medical College for various tests and specialised treatments, but now these facilities have become readily available to them,” he says.

He fondly recalls that it was former district collector Gyanesh Kumar who had initiated an infra revamp at the hospital nearly two decades ago. “The MLAs and MPs from then to now, the National Rural Health Mission, Cochin Shipyard, BPCL, and several other organisations have played a crucial role in transforming the hospital,” Dr Junaid notes.

Works in progress

Upgrading of the labour room is underway, with Rs 73 lakh allocated from the hospital fund. The administration has decided to follow the triage system based on National Health Mission’s LaQshya guidelines.

The outpatient department is getting renovated at a budget of about Rs 3 crore. Work is expected to finish in 60 days.

The paediatric ward and the cath labs are also being renovated.

Discussions with ICICI Bank are on to establish a Hospital Development Society pharmacy, where medicines will be made available at an affordable cost.

