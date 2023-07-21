Home Cities Kochi

Monsignor Emmanuel Lopez elevated as Servant of God

More than 5,000 faithful from different parishes under Varapuzha Archdiocese took part in the service. 

Archbishop of Varappuzha Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil with the portrait of Servant of God Emmanuel Lopez. (Photo | Express)

KOCHI: Monsignor Emmanuel Lopez is now the ‘Servant of God.’ The ceremony raising him to the position of the Servant of God was completed on Wednesday. The ceremonies related to the process began with the handing over of the torch to the vicar of Chathiyath Church, the parish of Mon Lopez.

The torch was handed over by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Varapuzha Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil at the Bishops’ House. After the torch was handed over, the procession proceeded to Queen’s Walkway. Another procession carrying the portrait of Mon Lopez too set off to the Queen’s Walkway from Ernakulam Infant Jesus Church.

At Queen’s Walkway, the parishioners of Mount Carmel Church at Chathiyath welcomed both the torch and the portrait which were then handed over to the Vicar General. During the Holy Mass, which was led by the Archbishop of Varapuzha, the Papal edict elevating Mon Emmanuel Lopez as the Servant of God was read.

Following it, the archbishop declared him a servant of God. More than 5,000 faithful from different parishes under Varapuzha Archdiocese took part in the service. 

