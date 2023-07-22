Kochi dialogues | City needs a think-tank For growth: Infopark CEO

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Susanth Kurunthil, who took charge as CEO of Infopark earlier this year, brings over three decades of experience in software development, consulting and entrepreneurship. In a free-flowing chat with TNIE, he talks about expansion, jobs, AI, and his seven-point mantra for a city to develop as an IT hub

After the pandemic gloom of two years, things are coming back to normal. How is Infopark faring? Has there been an increase in the demand for space? Or is there an inertia?

Demand is always there. Existing companies are expanding and new companies are coming up. Then there are the small and medium companies located outside Infopark that want to set up offices on our campus. The reason is the strength and exposure Infopark’s address offers. Over 100 companies are waiting for space inside the park.

How much space do these private players hold? What’s the model followed?

We follow a model in which we have tied up with private players to construct infra. These players are called co-developers. Infopark leases the land to them and they develop towers.

Are companies utilising their spaces to full capacity?

Since many are still following the work-from-home pattern, they might not be utilising the space completely. Cognizant, TCS and Wipro have adopted hybrid mode. But smaller companies have opted for the back-to-office system.

Can you give details regarding spaces being currently developed by co-developers?

A notable one is Caspian Tech Park, covering 2-3 lakh sq.ft. Work will be over in four to five months. Then there is the IBS campus which, too, is nearing completion.

How much vacant land does Infopark have?

There is no land available in Phase I of Infopark. And in the case of Phase II, though technically land is available, it can’t be used since that patch has been earmarked for the

construction of the K-Rail station. Other than these we have just four to five acres available.



Is it possible to construct residential apartments or multiplexes on Infopark campus?

Considering land constraints, as of now, we have no such plans.

There were talks about acquiring land located adjacent to the park…

Well, there are land parcels available. But they are mostly non-cultivated paddy fields. In fact, pretty much of Infopark was built on such land. Land acquisition is a problem; it is a very expensive proposition and has to do with the state government’s policy regarding this. Hence, as far as I understand, there are no immediate plans to acquire more land.

Are the satellite parks picking up?

We are promoting them. Koratty in Thrissur is a very exciting proposition. It has a lot of advantages. The park is close to the Kochi international airport and is right on the highway. We have an SEZ building and lots of non-SEZ space in Koratty.

But Cherthala is a different story. Its remoteness is the problem. We have set our sights on making Cherthala a destination for the ITES (IT-enabled services) companies that can set up their back-end facilities. ITES companies are big employment generators.

Can you give the ratio of techies coming from outside Kerala?

Well, that is very low. We need to do more to attract people from outside. When we talk about talent pool, there are the freshers and the experienced. Our main problem is the availability of experienced talent. For them to come and settle here, we need to create an atmosphere that will entice them. We don’t have ample social infrastructure, unlike Bengaluru for instance, to attract experienced talent.

Lack of nightlife has been an issue…

See, when it comes to developing social infrastructure, we shouldn’t put the onus on the state government alone. Also, spending avenues are not just limited to pubs. Instead of asking the government to build such facilities, it is better to leave it to the market forces. I believe there has to be dialogue within the city, involving people who can champion the cause. Kochi needs a proper think-tank with influential voices.

Connectivity is another issue…

Well, the Metro is coming and there is Water Metro. Road connectivity is an issue; it’s part of a much bigger problem. We can’t force private players or KSRTC to increase service. We need to think about the overall development, only then can we solve this issue.

Is there competition between Infopark and Technopark?

I don’t think there is any reason for competition. The companies come after thorough research and clarity on where they want to set up business. However, say, if a firm comes to Kochi for space-related technology development, I will ask them to consider Technopark. Similarly, vice-versa. Each city offers different features, attractions. Kochi is a tier-II city. Now, there is a trend of companies looking at tier-II cities for expansion. So I’m not woried.

There were reports that Infopark employs more people than Technopark…

The number is almost similar.

Despite the fact that Technopark was launched a decade before Infopark…

Let’s not get into that (laughs).

Reports say many firms have been in queue at Technopark due to official hurdles...

They also have a queue just like us. Built-up space within the park is always prime. It’s difficult to get that. Compared with Infopark, Technopark has more buildings of its own. Even in Kozhikode, there is a queue.

When we look at big MNCs, is Infopark behind Technopark?

Well, TCS, Wipro, etc., are all MNCs. They are MNCs of Indian origin. Both parks have many MNCs. For example, Infosys is in Thiruvananthapuram, while Wipro is in Kochi. In the case of international ones, Oracle has space there and IBM has a centre here. This comparison is not important. If a company feels they can hire talented people from Kochi, they will come here. For example, EY is present in both cities.

Kochi is a bigger city, and is well-connected. It is better connected by air when compared with, say, Pune. Yet, the latter is more developed when it comes to IT. We have to do more.

Is there a plan for expansion?

I cannot comment on that. It is a decision the government should take. However, in my opinion, there are several factors that will make a city preferred for the IT industry. There are seven factors:

Talent – both fresh and experienced. For fresh candidates, we need to make sure that our graduates are more employable. That means, we need to bridge the skill gap among the students in colleges.

Now, in the case of experienced talent – either the Malayalis working outside should be ready to return, or professionals from different regions should be ready to move here. That means the city needs to have a better social infrastructure. Not just entertainment avenues, but also good schools, health care, etc.

Two, we need better IT infrastructure. Even office spaces have gone through a change. More recreational areas, big, inclusive office spaces… beyond the old cubicle design.

Then comes the public infrastructure like transportation – bigger roads and better public transport. Luckily, we have long-distance connectivity. But connectivity from the airport to Kakkanad remains an issue. We have a Seaport-Airport Road, which connects to neither the airport nor the seaport (laughs). So we need to solve these issues.

Fourth, a good government IT policy. Many other states have such a policy. We are also working on one, I am confident that it will be ready soon.

The fifth is a business-friendly environment. This is a bit tricky. We have a pretty good environment in Kochi, but the perception about us is different. Not many outside the state are aware of it. Not just the government, we all have to work to enhance the image. We have to make sure that this is a business-friendly place and showcase the companies – IT and non-IT – that have flourished here. We have to do that marketing.

Then, capital availability, especially for smaller companies and start-ups.

Finally, we need a collaborative environment. Look at Bengaluru, it has meet-ups almost every day. You can go there, have discussions, bounce off ideas without fear of anyone stealing ideas. we need that kind of an environment here.

How much of it will help the city?

If IT grows, it will help every other sector. Tourism, retail, real estate… the possibilities are endless. There needs to be a collaborative network here.

What are your views on co-working spaces?

Co-working is the future. We are eager to work with co-working spaces. All are part of the IT ecosystem; Infopark cannot grow as an island or in a silo. And, I’m not looking at companies coming to Infopark alone. I am looking at companies coming to Kochi – this is the bigger objective.

Remote working became a huge trend. What’s your assessment on this shift?

Yes, the working pattern has changed. Many companies now hire people remotely, even for the CEO position. That’s the post-Covid business world. Remote jobs are here to stay. The whole focus has moved to productivity. How productive you are is the question now. Not how many hours you spent in an office. There, however, are many companies that have returned to the office mode.

What do you prefer?

Before coming here (taking up Infopark CEO role), I was running a company that was fully remote. There were employees whom I had never seen in person. But this needs a different mindset. It all depends on the work culture of the company. From my personal experience, I am big on remote work.

AI is another disrupter…

It will be big. We have witnessed this already. But, AI is not intelligence; It is data-processing at a high speed. Also, AI lacks intuition, that gut feeling. The best scenario here is for us to make use of these tools and augment our own capacity for work. If we don’t, we will become obsolete.



Infopark had an employment programme for graduates. How has it taken off?

We conduct job fairs and have a programme called IGNITE, a government internship programme. If a company hires an intern via IGNITE, an amount is compensated to the company. Students looking for internships can register on IGNITE’s website.

As of now, how many students have been placed through IGNITE?

About 100–150, I don’t remember the exact stats.

Ten years down the line, where do you see Infopark?

Right there (laughs)! Well, it is definitely going to grow. This is the time for us to act. We need a good think-tank with focus on the IT sector. If we decide specific things that need to be done, prepare a plan, make decisions faster, and make them happen, we will be in a completely different position 10 years down the road. But if we don’t do anything, we will be pretty much where we are.

