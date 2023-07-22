Leptospirosis cases, deaths rise post heavy rain; call for early intervention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Incidence of leptospirosis has been on the rise in the state following heavy downpour and water inundation in the first two weeks of July. The spurt in cases of the bacterial disease, which spreads through urine of infected animals such as rats, has seen a concomitant increase in fatalities. Against five confirmed deaths reported in June, this month has so far seen nine fatalities.

Daily leptospirosis cases have also more than doubled to 16. “We have witnessed a rise in leptospirosis cases following the rains. Early intervention is crucial to save lives,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor of Thiruvananthapuram GMCH. High fever, headache, bleeding, muscle pain, chills, red eyes and vomiting are the symptoms. If left untreated, it can prove fatal.

The health department issued guidelines to create awareness against self-medication, which could worsen the disease. Diagnosing fevers remains a challenge, as experts estimate only 1% of fever cases are tested for underlying diseases. Consequently, the number of confirmed or suspected leptospirosis, dengue, or H1N1 cases remains relatively low.

JAPANESE ENCEPHALITIS CONFIRMED IN 4-YR-OLD BOY

KOZHIKODE: The district health department has confirmed Japanese Encephalitis in a four-year-old boy in Kozhikode. The department has issued an alert against Japanese Encephalitis virus fever following the confirmation.

The confirmation came after the results of the boy’s blood samples taken from the microbiology department at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode came back positive. The mosquito-borne viral disease has been confirmed from Chevarambalam near Chevayur, officials said. The boy was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) on July 15 with high temperature, followed by neck pain and headache. As his temperature was not coming down, the boy’s blood samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune.

