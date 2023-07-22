Ragging case against four students of Sree Sankara College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday registered a case against four students of Sree Sankara College, Mattoor, Kalady, for allegedly ragging a first-year girl student multiple times on the campus. The case was registered by the Kalady police against Sareesh Sahadevan, Dijohn P Jibin, Vishny S and Anandhu Krishnan after the convenor of the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college informed the police about the incident.

The police said the case was registered against the students who belonged to an illegal group named ‘Toxic’ operating inside the college.

“The accused forcefully stopped the victim on the campus on several days from July 12 to July 14. She faced brutal ragging at the hands of senior students. She was mentally harassed by the accused though she resisted their harsh behaviour. Later, the victim approached the anti-ragging committee of the college which conducted a preliminary inquiry before referring the matter to the police,” an official at the Kalady police station said.

The police on Thursday recorded the statement of the victim before registering a case. According to the police, apart from the group named ‘Toxic’ another illegal group called ‘Dragon’ is also operating inside the campus.

“They are into all kinds of wrongdoing. The students are scared of these groups fearing consequences if their acts are questioned. We have decided to collect maximum information from teachers and students to check whether they are into illegal activities. We don’t know whether they are affiliated with any campus political groups,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police are after the four accused who are currently absconding. “We have registered the case charging non-bailable offences. Once traced, they will be arrested and produced before the court. The college authorities have sought our support to eliminate illegal groups and criminal activities on the campus,” the police official said.

Sree Sankara College last week witnessed dramatic scenes after three students affiliated with KSU were forcefully released from Kalady police station by Congress leaders on Sunday.

