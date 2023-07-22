Tangy without tomatoes

Archita Raghu and Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the past few weeks, tomatoes have become hot potato, thanks to the sky-rocketing prices. Archita Raghu and Diya Maria George talk to home chefs who offer alternative recipes to some popular dishes

Raw Mango Fish Curry

By Shakeena Banu, home chef

Ingredients

Fish: 500 g

Oil: 2 tbsp

Mustard, fenugreek, cumin seed: 1/4 tsp each

Handful of curry leaf

Shallots: 50 g

Raw mango (cut into cubes): 1

Green chilli: 2

Ginger: 1-inch, thin slices

Garlic cloves: 5

Coriander powder: 3 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Tamarind pulp: 1/4 cup

Salt: to taste

Coconut milk: 1 cup

Method

Heat oil in a pan on a medium flame. Add mustard, fenugreek, cumin seeds and a handful of curry leaves, one by one.

Now, sauté the shallots, add green chillies and masala powders. Cook under low flame for 5 minutes.

Add raw mango and tamarind pulp.

Add salt and sufficient water. Wait till it comes to a boil. Lower the flame. Let it cook until the raw smell goes away. Now, add the fish. When the fish is cooked, add coconut milk. Adjust the consistency and then put off the stove.

Let it stay for 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh curry leaves.

Mughalai Chicken

By Kiran G Thomas, home chef

Ingredients

Chicken: 500 g

Cashew: 10

Onions: 4 big ones

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tbsp

Curd: 1/2 cup

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Method

Marinate the chicken with turmeric and salt and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Soak cashews in warm water for 20 minutes.

Chop onion into small pieces. Fry it in ghee or butter. When it’s golden brown, add 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Then add the turmeric and chilli powder.

Once the raw smell is not there, add the chicken pieces.

Once it’s half cooked add the cashew paste. Then add curd. If you want cream, add it in the end. Serve hot.

Paneer Butter Masala

By Shakeena Banu, home chef

Ingredients

Paneer: 250 g cut into 1-inch cubes, Kasuri methi: 1 tbsp

Onions: 250 g, chopped,

Garlic cloves: 5

Yellow pumpkin: 200 g

Soaked cashew nuts: 8

Sour cream/yogurt: 1/2 cup

Garam masala: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp

Fresh cream: 2 tbsp

Butter: 2 tbsp, Salt: to taste

Oil: as required, Bay leaf: 1

Sugar (optional): 1 tsp

Method

Sauté onion, garlic and yellow pumpkin in oil. Grind it into a paste. Grind the soaked cashew into a paste.

Heat butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add bay leaf. Sauté the onion, garlic and pumpkin paste until cooked. Add the dry masalas.

Grind the soaked cashews into a paste. Add the cashew paste and cook for 20 minutes.

Add sour cream. Add salt to taste.

Cook for another 5 minutes.

In another pan, add a tablespoon of butter, saute the paneer cubes until soft. Add this to the gravy.

Add the fresh cream.

Sprinkle crushed kasuri methi.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

By Kiran G Thomas, home chef

Ingredients

Potato: 4

Cardamom: 3

Cinnamon: 1 inch

Jeera: 1/4 tsp

Cloves: 3

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

Method

In the beginning, fry the potatoes and keep them aside.

Fry the spices. After that, fry the onions and the ginger garlic paste.

Then add the turmeric powder, chilli powder and garam masala. Then add curd. The curd should not curdle.

Add the fried potatoes once it boils. Switch off the stove. Garnish it with chilli, coriander leaves and a little fresh cream.

Pumpkin Pasta

By Dr Nithya Franklyn, MasterChef Tamil runner-up and paediatrician

Ingredients

Yellow pumpkin: 2 cups, cubed

Capsicum: 1/2

Onion: 1, Garlic: 10

Chilli flakes: 3/4 tsp

Mixed herbs: 3/4 tsp

Coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Parmesan: 1 tsp

Butter: 1 tsp, Olive oil: 1 tbsp

Method

Heat the olive oil in a pan and saute the pumpkin, onion, garlic, capsicum till soft. Season with chilli flakes, salt, herbs and grind to a puree with the coconut milk.

Cook your pasta in salt water as per instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water.

Heat the butter, add the puree, salt, pepper and the drained pasta and cook for a minute.

Serve with coriander leaves and grated parmesan.

Hibiscus Butter Chicken

By Goku K Mohit, HOME CHEF

Ingredients: For marination

Chicken: 500g

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp

Salt: 1/4 tsp, Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp

Hung curd: 5 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Kasuri methi: 1/2 tsp

Oil: 1 tbsp, For paste

Bottle gourd: 100g

Hibiscus petals: 10-12

For sauce

Butter: 6 tbsp, Cloves: 3

Cinnamon: 2 inch, Cardamom: 4

Onion paste: 2 onion

Garam masala powder: ½ tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp, Green chilli: 2

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Kashmiri chilli: 1/2 tsp

Ketchup: 4 tbsp, Sugar: ½ tsp

Cashew paste: 2 tbsp

Cream: 5 tbsp, Water: 1 cup

Coriander leaves: a handful

Method

Mix all the marination ingredients together and set aside for 30 minutes.

Boil the hibiscus petals in 2 cups of water and once the water is red in colour and petals turn pale. Reserve the water.

Grate the bottle guard and puree it with the hibiscus water.

Temper the whole spices in the butter followed by onion paste, ketchup, bottle gourd, hibiscus paste and cashew paste.

Add all the spice powder and sauté briefly.

Add the marinated chicken and cook it until everything comes together.

Add some water, green chillies and let the chicken cook.

Finally, add the cream and garnish it with coriander leaves.

Orange Rasam

By Dr Nithya Franklyn, MasterChef Tamil runner-up and paediatrician

Ingredients

Boiled toor dal: 3 tbsp

Orange: 2, Red chilli: 1

Ginger: 1 inch

Coriander stems: a sprig

Curry leaves: a sprig

Green chilli: 1, Turmeric: a pinch

Ghee: 1 tsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

For rasam powder

Toor dal: 1 tsp

Coriander seeds: 1 tsp

Cumin: 1 tsp, Pepper: 1 tsp

Red chilli: 2

Curry leaves: a sprig

Hing: a pinch

Method

Mix the dal along with the water used for boiling with 1 tbsp of orange zest, turmeric powder, green chilli, crushed ginger and boil for a few minutes.

Roast and powder all the ingredients for rasam powder till aromatic.

Add the powder to the rasam and cook for 5 more minutes. Add salt to taste.

For tempering, heat ghee, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add red chilli, curry leaves and pour over the rasam and switch off the flame.

Add the juice of the orange after a minute and mix well. You can add a few drops of lemon juice for more sourness.

Enjoy with hot rice and a potato masala fry.

Chicken Curry

By Smitha Kuttayya, home chef and baker, Global Theeni

Ingredients

Chicken (or mutton /veggies /prawns /mixed veggies / 10 eggs): 1/2 kg

Grated coconut: 200 g (can use more if you like it thicker) Garlic: 9 pods

Onion: 1, medium size

Ginger: 1 inch piece

Coriander: 25 g

Jeera: 25 g, Cloves: 4

Pepper: 7 to 8 grains

Cinnamon: 1/4 inch

Cardamom: 2

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Khus-khus: 1 tsp

Green chilli: 3

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp or to taste

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp, freshly chopped

Souring agents: Kachampuli: 1/4 tsp or kokum juice: from a small lemon-sized ball or apple cider vinegar: 1/4 tsp or lemon: 1 tsp.

Method

Cook the meat or veggies with salt, chilli powder and turmeric. Fry all dry ingredients lightly and blend till smooth in a mixie.

Once the meat is cooked, add the masala and coriander leaves and allow to boil. Add the souring agent, allow it to boil.

Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with chapati, palputtu or plain rice.

KOCHI: Over the past few weeks, tomatoes have become hot potato, thanks to the sky-rocketing prices. Archita Raghu and Diya Maria George talk to home chefs who offer alternative recipes to some popular dishes Raw Mango Fish Curry By Shakeena Banu, home chefgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ingredients Fish: 500 g Oil: 2 tbsp Mustard, fenugreek, cumin seed: 1/4 tsp each Handful of curry leaf Shallots: 50 g Raw mango (cut into cubes): 1 Green chilli: 2 Ginger: 1-inch, thin slices Garlic cloves: 5 Coriander powder: 3 tbsp Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp Tamarind pulp: 1/4 cup Salt: to taste Coconut milk: 1 cup Method Heat oil in a pan on a medium flame. Add mustard, fenugreek, cumin seeds and a handful of curry leaves, one by one. Now, sauté the shallots, add green chillies and masala powders. Cook under low flame for 5 minutes. Add raw mango and tamarind pulp. Add salt and sufficient water. Wait till it comes to a boil. Lower the flame. Let it cook until the raw smell goes away. Now, add the fish. When the fish is cooked, add coconut milk. Adjust the consistency and then put off the stove. Let it stay for 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh curry leaves. Mughalai Chicken By Kiran G Thomas, home chef Ingredients Chicken: 500 g Cashew: 10 Onions: 4 big ones Garam masala: 1/4 tsp Chilli powder: 1 tbsp Turmeric: 1/2 tbsp Curd: 1/2 cup Salt: 1/2 tsp Method Marinate the chicken with turmeric and salt and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Soak cashews in warm water for 20 minutes. Chop onion into small pieces. Fry it in ghee or butter. When it’s golden brown, add 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Then add the turmeric and chilli powder. Once the raw smell is not there, add the chicken pieces. Once it’s half cooked add the cashew paste. Then add curd. If you want cream, add it in the end. Serve hot. Paneer Butter Masala By Shakeena Banu, home chef Ingredients Paneer: 250 g cut into 1-inch cubes, Kasuri methi: 1 tbsp Onions: 250 g, chopped, Garlic cloves: 5 Yellow pumpkin: 200 g Soaked cashew nuts: 8 Sour cream/yogurt: 1/2 cup Garam masala: 1/2 tsp Coriander powder: 1 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp Fresh cream: 2 tbsp Butter: 2 tbsp, Salt: to taste Oil: as required, Bay leaf: 1 Sugar (optional): 1 tsp Method Sauté onion, garlic and yellow pumpkin in oil. Grind it into a paste. Grind the soaked cashew into a paste. Heat butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add bay leaf. Sauté the onion, garlic and pumpkin paste until cooked. Add the dry masalas. Grind the soaked cashews into a paste. Add the cashew paste and cook for 20 minutes. Add sour cream. Add salt to taste. Cook for another 5 minutes. In another pan, add a tablespoon of butter, saute the paneer cubes until soft. Add this to the gravy. Add the fresh cream. Sprinkle crushed kasuri methi. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve. Kashmiri Dum Aloo By Kiran G Thomas, home chef Ingredients Potato: 4 Cardamom: 3 Cinnamon: 1 inch Jeera: 1/4 tsp Cloves: 3 Turmeric: 1/4 tsp Chilli powder: 1 tbsp Garam masala: 1/4 tsp Method In the beginning, fry the potatoes and keep them aside. Fry the spices. After that, fry the onions and the ginger garlic paste. Then add the turmeric powder, chilli powder and garam masala. Then add curd. The curd should not curdle. Add the fried potatoes once it boils. Switch off the stove. Garnish it with chilli, coriander leaves and a little fresh cream. Pumpkin Pasta By Dr Nithya Franklyn, MasterChef Tamil runner-up and paediatrician Ingredients Yellow pumpkin: 2 cups, cubed Capsicum: 1/2 Onion: 1, Garlic: 10 Chilli flakes: 3/4 tsp Mixed herbs: 3/4 tsp Coconut milk: 1/2 cup Parmesan: 1 tsp Butter: 1 tsp, Olive oil: 1 tbsp Method Heat the olive oil in a pan and saute the pumpkin, onion, garlic, capsicum till soft. Season with chilli flakes, salt, herbs and grind to a puree with the coconut milk. Cook your pasta in salt water as per instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water. Heat the butter, add the puree, salt, pepper and the drained pasta and cook for a minute. Serve with coriander leaves and grated parmesan. Hibiscus Butter Chicken By Goku K Mohit, HOME CHEF Ingredients: For marination Chicken: 500g Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp Salt: 1/4 tsp, Lemon juice: 1 tbsp Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp Turmeric: 1/4 tsp Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp Hung curd: 5 tbsp Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp Kasuri methi: 1/2 tsp Oil: 1 tbsp, For paste Bottle gourd: 100g Hibiscus petals: 10-12 For sauce Butter: 6 tbsp, Cloves: 3 Cinnamon: 2 inch, Cardamom: 4 Onion paste: 2 onion Garam masala powder: ½ tsp Coriander powder: 1 tsp Turmeric: 1/4 tsp, Green chilli: 2 Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp Kashmiri chilli: 1/2 tsp Ketchup: 4 tbsp, Sugar: ½ tsp Cashew paste: 2 tbsp Cream: 5 tbsp, Water: 1 cup Coriander leaves: a handful Method Mix all the marination ingredients together and set aside for 30 minutes. Boil the hibiscus petals in 2 cups of water and once the water is red in colour and petals turn pale. Reserve the water. Grate the bottle guard and puree it with the hibiscus water. Temper the whole spices in the butter followed by onion paste, ketchup, bottle gourd, hibiscus paste and cashew paste. Add all the spice powder and sauté briefly. Add the marinated chicken and cook it until everything comes together. Add some water, green chillies and let the chicken cook. Finally, add the cream and garnish it with coriander leaves. Orange Rasam By Dr Nithya Franklyn, MasterChef Tamil runner-up and paediatrician Ingredients Boiled toor dal: 3 tbsp Orange: 2, Red chilli: 1 Ginger: 1 inch Coriander stems: a sprig Curry leaves: a sprig Green chilli: 1, Turmeric: a pinch Ghee: 1 tsp Mustard seeds: 1 tsp For rasam powder Toor dal: 1 tsp Coriander seeds: 1 tsp Cumin: 1 tsp, Pepper: 1 tsp Red chilli: 2 Curry leaves: a sprig Hing: a pinch Method Mix the dal along with the water used for boiling with 1 tbsp of orange zest, turmeric powder, green chilli, crushed ginger and boil for a few minutes. Roast and powder all the ingredients for rasam powder till aromatic. Add the powder to the rasam and cook for 5 more minutes. Add salt to taste. For tempering, heat ghee, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add red chilli, curry leaves and pour over the rasam and switch off the flame. Add the juice of the orange after a minute and mix well. You can add a few drops of lemon juice for more sourness. Enjoy with hot rice and a potato masala fry. Chicken Curry By Smitha Kuttayya, home chef and baker, Global Theeni Ingredients Chicken (or mutton /veggies /prawns /mixed veggies / 10 eggs): 1/2 kg Grated coconut: 200 g (can use more if you like it thicker) Garlic: 9 pods Onion: 1, medium size Ginger: 1 inch piece Coriander: 25 g Jeera: 25 g, Cloves: 4 Pepper: 7 to 8 grains Cinnamon: 1/4 inch Cardamom: 2 Mustard seeds: 1 tsp Khus-khus: 1 tsp Green chilli: 3 Red chilli powder: 2 tsp Turmeric: 1/2 tsp Salt: 1 tsp or to taste Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp, freshly chopped Souring agents: Kachampuli: 1/4 tsp or kokum juice: from a small lemon-sized ball or apple cider vinegar: 1/4 tsp or lemon: 1 tsp. Method Cook the meat or veggies with salt, chilli powder and turmeric. Fry all dry ingredients lightly and blend till smooth in a mixie. Once the meat is cooked, add the masala and coriander leaves and allow to boil. Add the souring agent, allow it to boil. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with chapati, palputtu or plain rice.