Negligent driving mostly to blame for Vyttila-Edappally stretch accidents 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highway bypass between Vyttila and Edappally is increasingly becoming a deathtrap with frequent fatal accidents being reported due to the negligence of drivers. In July alone, two persons were killed in four accidents reported on the stretch.

On July 14, a 25-year-old biker died from serious head injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car near Gold Souk Mall. Adarsh Venugopal was admitted to a nearby hospital and died two days later. The incident took place at night when most accidents on this stretch are reported.

On July 6, a Pala native died and two co-passengers suffered serious injuries after a car lost control and hit a roadside tree at Chakkaraparambu. Anoop Venu, 31, who was behind the wheel, died on the spot. Co-passengers Cheriyan Francis, 37, and Manu, 26, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised for days.

A A Ashraf, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), East Kochi, said accidents are frequent on the stretch and most of them are caused by driver error. In most cases, drivers lost control of their vehicles as a result of speeding.

“We have not come across any technical issues that are causing the accidents. In most cases, it is negligence on the part of drivers that results in accidents. The majority are reported at nighttime when traffic is minimal. On seeing an open stretch, drivers tend to step on the gas and end up in serious trouble,” he said.

Motor vehicles department (MVD) officials point fingers at speeding during the rainy season. “There are five U-turns on the Vyttila-Palarivattom stretch alone. Drivers often take sudden U-turns without noticing vehicles coming from the opposite side. This forces drivers to apply sudden brakes to avoid a collision. In the rainy season, especially at night, when visibility is affected, speeding on the stretch can lead to skidding and accidents,” he said.

“Drivers must adapt to changing conditions. Plying on a wet road is not similar to travel on a dry stretch. This is also true for daytime and nighttime travel. Strict directions have been issued to intercept vehicles that are involved in speeding and reckless driving. Stringent action will be taken against drivers who risk the lives of other road users,” said Ashraf.

The Vyttila-Palarivattom NH stretch was in the spotlight after three persons, including two models, were killed after their car rammed a tree on November 1, 2021. Ansi Kabeer and Dr Anjana Shajan were killed in the accident, which was caused when their driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle over fears that they were being chased. The investigation that followed resulted in the arrest of several persons, including a hotelier, and shed light on rave parties in the city.

In 2022, as many as 156 persons lost their lives in road accidents in Kochi. As many as 2,432 accidents were reported last year, causing grievous injury to 1,735 persons and leaving 381 with minor injuries.

KOCHI: The National Highway bypass between Vyttila and Edappally is increasingly becoming a deathtrap with frequent fatal accidents being reported due to the negligence of drivers. In July alone, two persons were killed in four accidents reported on the stretch. On July 14, a 25-year-old biker died from serious head injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car near Gold Souk Mall. Adarsh Venugopal was admitted to a nearby hospital and died two days later. The incident took place at night when most accidents on this stretch are reported. On July 6, a Pala native died and two co-passengers suffered serious injuries after a car lost control and hit a roadside tree at Chakkaraparambu. Anoop Venu, 31, who was behind the wheel, died on the spot. Co-passengers Cheriyan Francis, 37, and Manu, 26, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised for days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A A Ashraf, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), East Kochi, said accidents are frequent on the stretch and most of them are caused by driver error. In most cases, drivers lost control of their vehicles as a result of speeding. “We have not come across any technical issues that are causing the accidents. In most cases, it is negligence on the part of drivers that results in accidents. The majority are reported at nighttime when traffic is minimal. On seeing an open stretch, drivers tend to step on the gas and end up in serious trouble,” he said. Motor vehicles department (MVD) officials point fingers at speeding during the rainy season. “There are five U-turns on the Vyttila-Palarivattom stretch alone. Drivers often take sudden U-turns without noticing vehicles coming from the opposite side. This forces drivers to apply sudden brakes to avoid a collision. In the rainy season, especially at night, when visibility is affected, speeding on the stretch can lead to skidding and accidents,” he said. “Drivers must adapt to changing conditions. Plying on a wet road is not similar to travel on a dry stretch. This is also true for daytime and nighttime travel. Strict directions have been issued to intercept vehicles that are involved in speeding and reckless driving. Stringent action will be taken against drivers who risk the lives of other road users,” said Ashraf. The Vyttila-Palarivattom NH stretch was in the spotlight after three persons, including two models, were killed after their car rammed a tree on November 1, 2021. Ansi Kabeer and Dr Anjana Shajan were killed in the accident, which was caused when their driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle over fears that they were being chased. The investigation that followed resulted in the arrest of several persons, including a hotelier, and shed light on rave parties in the city. In 2022, as many as 156 persons lost their lives in road accidents in Kochi. As many as 2,432 accidents were reported last year, causing grievous injury to 1,735 persons and leaving 381 with minor injuries.