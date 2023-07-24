Home Cities Kochi

Impressed by Kerala’s beauty, says muralist Paola Delfin

Published: 24th July 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Muralist Paola Delfin at an event organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Kochi Biennale Foundation in Vypeen on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned muralist Paola Delfin, who was in Vypeen during her visit to Kerala on Sunday, said she was impressed by the beautiful land, and expressed hope the beauty could be captured on canvas.

“This is a land that gives many idea,” said Delfin at an event organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Kochi Biennale Foundation.

She was received by Speaker A N Shamseer, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan and social activist K Regikumar.

The MLA said Cherai beach will be the fourth place in the country to host exhibition of paintings by Delfin. “Preparations for the event have begun,” he said. 

Paola, who has exhibited her works in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, is known for portraying strong perspectives through her murals. Her works also beautify public places in a way that lets people enjoy them.

She also plays a role in the development of tourism and preservation of culture in each region. 

Dr Chandradasan, artist and founder of Lokadharmi, Lekha Narayanan, executive committee member of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Bony Thomas, founder of Kochi Biennale Foundation, and others attended the event.

Paola Delfin

