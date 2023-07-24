‘Kochi city able to avoid waterlogging due to collective efforts’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The review meeting of Operation Breakthrough with stakeholders brought forth a satisfying report as the city successfully avoided waterlogging in several areas.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar attributed this achievement to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved. “The credit for this goes to every stakeholder who worked in coordination. The work on the Mullassery canal has been completed from MG Road to the backwaters,” he said.

Regarding sewage management, the Kerala Water Authority has made commendable progress in placing sewage pipes, with the work nearing completion.

"At the meeting, we decided to start the reconstruction of Mullassery Canal from the KSRTC Bus Stand to Amman Kovil Junction under the Operation Breakthrough project. Baji Chandran, the Superintending Engineer of Irrigation, has assured us that tenders can be opened and further work can commence based on the funds we have received,” Anil said.

"The railways have informed us that they are going ahead with the decision to demolish the culvert near the CBI quarters. Additionally, the amicus curiae of the High Court has expressed satisfaction with the cleaning activities carried out by our corporation,” he added.

Efforts to address waterlogging at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus Stand were also discussed.

Kochi Corporation’s executive engineer, Ambili, explained that the geographical positioning of the stand in a low-lying area contributes to the waterlogging issue.

However, the KSRTC officials have pledged to provide a pumping facility to alleviate the problem.

Regarding financial aspects, the District Collector assured that the financial sanction received for other activities of Operation Breakthrough would continue.

Additionally, the PWD Executive Engineer mentioned the need for financial approval in the revised estimate to construct culverts and footpaths on MG Road.

Further discussions focused on the Vytilla Mobility Hub, with Madhavikutty M S, the Development Commissioner and managing director of Vytilla Mobility Hub Society, tasked with ensuring the necessary land for the KSRTC bus stand at Vytilla Mobility Hub and overseeing construction using the funds of the Cochin Smartcity Mission Limited.

The meeting saw the participation of various key figures, including District Collector N S K Umesh, MLA T J Vinod, officials from Kochi Corporation Revenue, Police, PWD, Fire, Water Authority, BSNL, Railway, GCDA, Irrigation, KMRL, Smart City, and other departments.

The Kerala High Court amicus curiae also took part in the discussions.

Rehabilitation of P&T Colony residents

The mayor and the GCDA chairman reviewed the rehabilitation work of P&T Colony residents under the Life Mission project at Mundamveli in Rameswaram village.

"The construction of one block is almost complete. Based on our previous discussions, we were informed that the work on the second block would be completed by July. However, the project is facing delays from the contractor’s end—Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society (TDLCCS),” the mayor said.

