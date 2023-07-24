Home Cities Kochi

Police protection extended for lesbian couple in Kerala

The court, on July 5, directed the station house officers of Puthencruz and Kondotty to provide adequate protection to the couple following a petition filed by the duo.

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: High Court has extended for two weeks the police protection granted to a lesbian couple — Sumayya Sherin and Afeefa — after they alleged that they were being threatened by their relatives.

The petitioners stated that they were facing threats to life from several persons continuously and that a member of the ruling political party is pressurising them to return to their respective parents. 

