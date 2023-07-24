Police protection extended for lesbian couple in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: High Court has extended for two weeks the police protection granted to a lesbian couple — Sumayya Sherin and Afeefa — after they alleged that they were being threatened by their relatives.

The court, on July 5, directed the station house officers of Puthencruz and Kondotty to provide adequate protection to the couple following a petition filed by the duo.

The petitioners stated that they were facing threats to life from several persons continuously and that a member of the ruling political party is pressurising them to return to their respective parents.

