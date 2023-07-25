Home Cities Kochi

Kochi teacher saves life of 11-year-old girl by giving CPR

The school management acknowledged Sharon’s courageous act by honouring her in the school assembly on Monday. 

Published: 25th July 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 04:47 PM

School management honouring Sharon.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A school teacher’s timely intervention saved the life of an 11-year-old girl, Hadiya Fathima, a sixth-standard student at Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School in Pulleppady. Hadiya was struggling to breathe as food got stuck in her throat, causing panic among the students who were unable to help her.  

Fortunately, Sharon K M, who is in charge of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) at the school, stepped in and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Hadiya, saving her life. The incident occurred on July 21, Friday.    

“The student was unable to talk, and her complexion was turning red. Having received CPR training in SPC sessions previously, I tried to assist her with the knowledge I had,” said Sharon. 

She added that the other teachers expressed their interest in learning the life-saving technique after witnessing the incident, recognising its importance in public places like schools.  

“Every teacher should know how CPR and first aid are given. Sharon is a role model for other teachers,” said headmaster Lajith S. Principals Rajini K Nair and Shahina P H were present at the event. 

