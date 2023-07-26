Kochi cops keep eye on DJ parties, set 5-minute response target

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mushrooming of resto-bar cafes and booming DJ party culture in the city have prompted the police force to be on guard 24x7. Following the incident in which a bar manager of a renowned hotel was stabbed by a youth after he was denied entry to a DJ party on Saturday night, the police have upped surveillance and said they will respond to such incidents within five minutes.

“We have enhanced night patrolling, especially during weekends. We have asked hotel and bar owners to immediately alert the police if they feel threatened. The police will reach the spot within five minutes,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman.

K Sethu Raman

He said it was impossible to remove people from the roads at night, as a lot of effort is being taken to create nightlife in the city.

“The city is much more active during the night now. The police will respond immediately. Officers in civil dress will be deployed across the city to keep an eye on crowds attending DJ parties,” Sethu Raman said.

When asked if timing-related restrictions would be imposed on hangout spots in view of Saturday’s stabbing, the commissioner said as of now they were not planning to take such an action. He said resto-bar cafes will continue to function like before.

However, owners of bars and resto-bars have been instructed to check the documents and verify an individual’s age before allowing them entry in the wake of the recent crime.

“Most resto-bars allow entry after thorough verification of documents, and serve alcohol only if a person is 23 years old,” said the manager of a resto-bar seeking anonymity.

Assault on bar manager: Search on to nab prime accused

Kochi: The prime accused in the case in which a manager of a bar hotel at Kadavanthra was stabbed after the accused were denied entry to a DJ party at the hotel on Saturday is still at large. Rahul, a native of Karumalloor, is the accused. However, the police nabbed two of his accomplices, Nithin Babu, 22, and Lijoy Siji, 22, both Alangad natives. The police said, all the accused are history sheeters and a search

is on to nab Rahul.

KOCHI: The mushrooming of resto-bar cafes and booming DJ party culture in the city have prompted the police force to be on guard 24x7. Following the incident in which a bar manager of a renowned hotel was stabbed by a youth after he was denied entry to a DJ party on Saturday night, the police have upped surveillance and said they will respond to such incidents within five minutes. “We have enhanced night patrolling, especially during weekends. We have asked hotel and bar owners to immediately alert the police if they feel threatened. The police will reach the spot within five minutes,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman. K Sethu Raman He said it was impossible to remove people from the roads at night, as a lot of effort is being taken to create nightlife in the city. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The city is much more active during the night now. The police will respond immediately. Officers in civil dress will be deployed across the city to keep an eye on crowds attending DJ parties,” Sethu Raman said. When asked if timing-related restrictions would be imposed on hangout spots in view of Saturday’s stabbing, the commissioner said as of now they were not planning to take such an action. He said resto-bar cafes will continue to function like before. However, owners of bars and resto-bars have been instructed to check the documents and verify an individual’s age before allowing them entry in the wake of the recent crime. “Most resto-bars allow entry after thorough verification of documents, and serve alcohol only if a person is 23 years old,” said the manager of a resto-bar seeking anonymity. Assault on bar manager: Search on to nab prime accused Kochi: The prime accused in the case in which a manager of a bar hotel at Kadavanthra was stabbed after the accused were denied entry to a DJ party at the hotel on Saturday is still at large. Rahul, a native of Karumalloor, is the accused. However, the police nabbed two of his accomplices, Nithin Babu, 22, and Lijoy Siji, 22, both Alangad natives. The police said, all the accused are history sheeters and a search is on to nab Rahul.